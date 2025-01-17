Jon Jones, Brittney Palmer, and others react as ex-UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste gets engaged in Hawaii [Photos and Videos]

Arianny Celeste, who once dazzled fans as the face of the UFC's octagon girls, has just gotten engaged, making the announcement on Instagram, where she has shared pictures and videos of the event to the delight of the MMA community. Many flocked to her comment section in droves to congratulate her.

Her engagement, which took place during a family getaway in Hawaii, is to real estate agent Halmet Walsh. The couple often steer clear of the public eye, rarely posting each other on their respective social media accounts, but Celeste made an exception for her engagement posts.

Check out Arianny Celeste's engagement video compilation:

Below is another Instagram post featuring a photo collage of her vacation in Hawaii, complete with various pictures of the world-famous UFC octagon girl flashing her engagement ring. Not only did fans turn up in the comment section of her posts with positivity, but so too did members of the UFC roster.

Check out a collage of Celeste's engagement photos:

Celeste's engagement pictures

While octagon girls continue to have a difficult relationship with some fighters in the promotion, and even those who are no longer fighting, Celeste was widely beloved during her time in MMA, and it shows.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion and arguable MMA GOAT Jon Jones was among those who congratulated her on her engagement. While he didn't use his words, he did post a 'raised hands' emoji. Another UFC fighter to pop up in the Instagram post was top women's strawweight Mackenzie Dern.

The former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion said the following:

"Congrats beautiful!!!"

Another notable name was Brittney Palmer, herself a former UFC octagon girl and one of Celeste's closest friends.

"It's happening!!!!"

Other non-MMA figures also took the time to congratulate her.

"So happy for you"

The positive sentiment was widespread throughout her comment section.

"YESSSS!"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Reactions to Arianny Celeste's engagement

Celeste retired as an octagon girl in 2023 and has pursued modeling and other social media-related work since.

Arianny Celeste also has a son

Before meeting Hamlet Walsh, Arianny Celeste was in a relationship with actor and photographer Taylor King, with whom she welcomed her son, Raiden, back in 2020. She and King subsequently split, with the couple having done so quietly, to little social media attention.

However, she has remained dedicated to her son, often featuring him in various pictures on her social media platforms. He even accompanied her to a wedding where she was a bridesmaid, posing with her in several photos.

