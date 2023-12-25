The retirement of Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste from the UFC has caused fans to reflect on a few of the ring girls' best moments.

In one such memorable night, Palmer was gifted a rose by former UFC bantamweight Nohelin Hernandez at the UFC 239 ceremonial weigh-ins. The surprised Palmer accepted the gift with a smile while Celeste jokingly threw up her hands in disappointment for not getting a flower herself.

The American bantamweight weighed in with a rose in his mouth before offering it to the fan-favorite ring girl. This quickly went viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

The UFC 239 card took place in 2019, headlined by Jon Jones and Thiago Santos fighting for the light heavyweight belt. Hernandez competed in the prelims against Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

Fans loved the debutant's gesture, immediately commenting on Hernandez's actions. Here's what they had to say:

One fan wrote:

"Arianny over there hating he didn't choose her lol. Always nice to see stuck up people get brought down a bit"

Other fans who enjoyed the interaction also commented:

"Doesn't even make eye contact with her... smooth"

"Dana wanted that rose"

"She's like 'awe ew, but thanks' lmao"

"Doesn't he know that's Theo's girl? BACK OFF HIS BROCCOLIN!!"

"ariana jealous"

Despite the attention he gained for his pre-fight actions, Hernandez would lose his UFC debut against eventual title challenger Vera.

View more fan reactions to Nohelin Hernandez giving Brittney Palmer a rose below:

Fan reactions to Brittney Palmer receiving a rose at UFC 239 [via MMAFightingonSBN on YouTube]

Watch the full video of Brittney Palmer and Nohelin Hernandez's interaction below:

Who is Nohelin Hernandez?

Despite capturing the fans' attention ahead of his UFC debut by giving Brittney Palmer a rose, Nohelin Hernandez would only last two fights in the promotion.

After losing to Marlon Vera in his short-notice debut, he would get a second chance. Unfortunately, the bantamweight would get submitted for a second time, this time by Jack Shore.

Expand Tweet

Following his second loss in the octagon, he would get released by the UFC. Since departing with the organization, 'Suave' has gone 2-2 while also returning to professional boxing.