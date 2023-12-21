Ariel Helwani and Chael Sonnen bury the hatchet after ugly screaming match over Francis Ngannou 

In the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani and Chael Sonnen buried the hatched after a heated debate over Francis Ngannou's recent split decision loss to Tyson Fury. What began as a discussion about the fight quickly escalated into a fiery argument, but it seems the two have now settled their differences.

The heated exchange started when Helwani presented reported figures suggesting Ngannou might earn between $10-20 million for the boxing clash. However, Sonnen vehemently contested these numbers and even threatened to strangle the MMA reporter when the discussion reached its boiling point.

In the recent episode, Helwani addressed the previous confrontation with Sonnen and expressed relief that the former UFC middleweight contender agreed to appear on the show, admitting he had been concerned that he might decline the invitation.

Check out the full interaction from the start below:

In their earlier heated exchange, Sonnen abruptly ended the interview, leaving Helwani unsure if Sonnen's anger was authentic. This incident brought back memories of their past disputes regarding the latest developments in MMA, a recurring topic during their time as co-hosts on 'Ariel and The Bad Guy.'

Chael Sonnen commends Colby Covington's courage at UFC 296

In the aftermath of the UFC 296 main event clash between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards, Chael Sonnen shared his insights into Covington's mindset leading up to the fight.

Despite the welterweight clash resulting in a unanimous decision victory for Edwards, Sonnen commended Covington's bravery for stepping into the octagon with a known challenge.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen delved into Covington's awareness of his diminished speed and reflexes heading into the bout.

The concept of ring rust, according to Sonnen, played a crucial role in Covington's evaluation of his abilities. Sonnen elaborated on Covington's realization, stating:

"No matter how much you're in the gym sparring, you don't have the same speed... And that is what leads to the idea of ring rust... He knew, walking to that cage, 'I have a small problem on my hands. So, I'm going to have to be good enough and fight well enough to overcome this small problem. Which is my eyes and my reaction aren't going to be perfect.' That's called bravery."

Catch Sonnen's comments below (3:45 onwards):