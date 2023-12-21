Dana White's slap incident the reason why "hand-tied" UFC can't punish Colby Covington, theorizes Ariel Helwani

The recent firestorm ignited by Colby Covington's reprehensible comments directed at Leon Edwards' deceased father during the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference has opened up a heated debate on the boundaries of promotional tactics.

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani recently delved into the matter, offering intriguing insights into a potential connection between Dana White slapping his wife on New Year's Eve and the UFC's reluctance to discipline Covington.

Dissecting the matter in depth, Helwani started by highlighting the absence of any public response or statement from the UFC or its parent company, Endeavor, regarding the incident involving Dana White and his wife.

Helwani draws a parallel between the apparent silence on Dana White's matter and the subsequent lack of repercussions for fighters like Colby Covington. He suggests that the UFC's failure to address internal controversies might have emboldened fighters to engage in provocative behavior without fear of consequences.

Expand Tweet

The veteran combat sports journalist further emphasized the importance of maintaining professionalism and accountability within the sport, arguing that the UFC's reluctance to establish clear boundaries may contribute to the erosion of standards and respect within the organization. Speaking in a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani stated:

"The reason why the Endeavor or the UFC has to say something about the video of Dana White slapping his wife... At least say something. I'm not saying he should've been canceled or fired, that's their company. The reason why it was important to say something was because now you have told your roster that if you step out of line, there are no repercussions."

Helwani added:

"How could you reprimand Colby Covington if nothing happened to you? You wonder maybe his hands are now tied."

Catch Ariel Helwani's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Leon Edwards' coach questions Dana White on boundaries following Colby Covington's comments at UFC 296

After Leon Edwards' triumphant performance against Colby Covington at UFC 296, his coach, Dave Lovell, questioned Dana White regarding the boundaries of acceptable trash talk in the UFC.

Despite Edwards securing a unanimous decision victory, the aftermath was marred by Covington's disrespectful comments, particularly during a press conference where he mocked the tragic death of Edwards' father.

In the post-fight discussion, Dana White expressed his disdain for Covington's comments but refrained from imposing any fines or sanctions.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Lovell disclosed a private conversation with White. Lovell questioned the UFC president on the extent to which fighters would be allowed to go with their verbal attacks in the future. He stated:

“I even said to Dana afterward when he came over, ‘Dana, Where do you draw the line?' Dana turned around and said, ‘Well listen. You know what kind of scum you’re dealing with.’ I said, ‘Yeah Dana, but you’ve got to draw the line somewhere bro’. If that’s the case, he’s given the green light to [anything].”

Catch Lovell's comments below:

Expand Tweet