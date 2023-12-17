Colby Covington's dad shares raw emotions about son's "heel" persona but doesn't condemn comments about Leon Edwards' late father

Colby Covington has carved his niche as the unapologetic bad boy of the UFC, embracing the role of a heel to perfection when it comes to promoting a fight. However, the genesis of Covington's persona wasn't an immediate transformation. In his early UFC days, he focused on competing at the highest level without diving headfirst into the theatrics.

Most recently, in an interview with ESPN correspondent Brett Okamoto, Covington's father, Brad, shared poignant insights into his son's controversial persona.

Initially skeptical of Covington's flamboyant persona, Brad now understands its nuances. While he doesn't believe it is the sole reason for Covington's success, he sees it as a necessary aspect in a sport where victories alone may not secure the best opportunities. When asked to articulate his perspective, Brad stated:

"This is an ugly sport. They walk him to a cage in his underwear to take another man's brain cells. So, he's expected to do that, but then he says a few mean words, and people say, 'Oh, how can Colby say that?' No words can be any worse than what he's going into that cage to do."

Brad added:

"I always thought, 'OK, you'll be the heel and that at some point you'll have a turn and be the good guy.' I've kind of been waiting on that. Whether it happens or not, I don't know. But if you actually look at what Colby has done, what he supports, and what his values are, that turn has happened. If you look deep into Colby, Colby is a good guy."

Reflecting on Colby Covington's visit to former US President Donald Trump's office in 2018, Brad found it to be a significant achievement, independent of political affiliations.

Looking ahead to a potential UFC championship win, Brad envisions Covington maintaining his well-honed persona, seizing the mic to promote future opponents and maximize his earning potential, a strategic move he deems fitting for business success.

