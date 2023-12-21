Colby Covington has an outlandish Donald Trump conspiracy theory to justify UFC loss - "They're gonna stack the deck against us"

Colby Covington has attributed his recent loss to UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296 to a conspiracy theory involving former US President Donald Trump.

In a recent interview on Fox News, Covington claimed that his outspoken support for Trump may have cost him the victory, alleging that the judges, fueled by a disdain for the ex-president, favored his opponent.

Despite claiming to have more significant moments in the fight against Edwards, Covington expressed dissatisfaction with the judges' decision. He stated:

"I think they stacked the deck against us because they don't want us people to have control over this country again. That's what Trump stands for, he stands for democracy and freedom. They're going to do everything they can to keep us down from shadowbanning us online even if we're saying the truth."

Covington added:

"If it's in a judging position in a fight or athletic sporting event they're going to stack the deck against us to keep us down."

Catch Covington's comments below:

When asked about the upcoming elections and the most crucial issue for him, Covington emphasized the importance of a free and fair election. He accused the Democratic Party of employing "dirty tricks" and attempting to manipulate the electoral process.

Colby Covington, who sees Trump as the defender of democracy, urged people to stand behind the former president in the 2024 elections. He warned that failure to condemn attempts to remove Trump from the ballot would signify support for the end of democracy.

Check out Covington's appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime below:

Henry Cejudo brings up Donald Trump while discussing Colby Covington's UFC 296 performance

Colby Covington's recent performance at UFC 296 has faced widespread criticism, and former UFC champion Henry Cejudo didn't mince words when expressing his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking in a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cejudo suggested that Covington's primary goal was seeking fame rather than securing a victory. Cejudo voiced his concerns, stating:

"I start to wonder if Colby Covington just wants to be famous because, in this fight with Leon Edwards, he did absolutely nothing ... He talked all that s**t and now what do we get? You're giving Donald Trump a second-place trophy. That's crazy, man. I would never make a spectacle of our president."

Cejudo also reacted to the fight on X (Twitter) suggesting that Covington should consider signing with the WWE. Cejudo also extended congratulations to Leon Edwards for his performance in the bout.

Check out the tweet below:

