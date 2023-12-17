"Embarrassed himself in front of his celebrity crush” - Fans hysteric as Donald Trump leaves UFC 296 during Colby Covington’s post-fight speech

Colby Covington suffered a resounding defeat against Leon Edwards at UFC 296 this weekend.

'Chaos' was dominated for the majority of the main event fight and was outgrappled and outstruck en route to a unanimous decision loss. Prior to the bout, Covington had stated that Donald Trump would be the person to wrap the belt around his waist should the American beat Edwards.

However, Trump was seen exiting the arena during the title challenger's post-fight speech. The former US president's early departure was captured by a fan and uploaded to X by @Home_of_Fight, who wrote:

"Donald Trump leaving the arena in the middle of Colby's speech"

The footage sparked a number of reactions from fans, who began roasting Covington for his adoration of Trump.

@BarbequeJo wrote:

"Embarrassed himself in front of his celebrity crush. How disappointing."

"It’s honestly sad"

"Dunno why he is simping for him so much"

"All that sucking up to Trump, just for him to leave"

"He probably started walking out when he found out Covington talked about Leon’s dead father"

"That’s awesome"

"Probably looking for him when he left the cage like the little kid looking for parents in the dance recital"

Leon Edwards expected more from Colby Covington at UFC 296

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington's fiery pre-fight press conference added to the hype ahead of fight night, but Covington was unable to deliver on his promise to "break" Edwards in the octagon.

Instead, 'Rocky' dominated his opponent for almost 25 minutes, with 'Chaos' fighting at an uncharacteristically slow pace.

During his post-fight media appearance, Edwards shared his thoughts on Covington's surprising performance:

"I didn't think it was one of my best performances. I thought it would be a way more active fight. He just went on his back foot straight away and I thought, 'What is this guy doing?' Talking all that s**t that he did this week, I thought he would come out and do more. But I feel like he's done it before, gassed the fight up and just didn't show up."

'Rocky' was asked if he thought Covington was trying to mislead him with the cautious approach in the opening rounds. Edwards said:

"Yeah 100%. I came out orthodox for the first round, and I was waiting for him to charge forward like he normally does."

Watch the video below (0:22):