Leon Edwards tells Colby Covington to stop 'obsessing' over Donald Trump and "go get a girlfriend"

Colby Covington wanted former US president Donald Trump to walk him out for the upcoming UFC 296 title bout against Leon Edwards this weekend.

The MMA community knows that Covington's persona is built around his professed patriotic fervor and unwavering allegiance to Trump, complemented by his remarkable fighting skills.

His steadfast support for Donald Trump is vividly demonstrated during fight weeks, where he dons the Make America Great Again (MAGA) cap, symbolizing an unyielding commitment to the political slogan that characterized Trump's victorious presidential campaign in 2016.

In Covington's perspective, he perceives himself as not only Donald Trump's favorite fighter but also the uncrowned king of the welterweight division.

Nonetheless, this fervent dedication to the Republican Party principles has encountered resistance from some, Leon Edwards among them. Addressing the media ahead of the UFC 296 showdown, Edwards advised Colby Covington to redirect his focus away from an obsession with Trump and perhaps consider cultivating personal relationships, humorously suggesting the idea of getting a girlfriend. He stated:

"I think the whole scenario's weird. I don't get the fascination with another man. I know he used to be the president and stuff but he's no longer the president. 'Trump ain't wrapping nothing around his waist cause he ain't getting a belt. Trump has been to his fights before when he's lost so Trump can't fight for him."

Edwards added:

"He needs to grow up and get a girlfriend or something."

Catch Leon Edwards' comments about Colby Covington below:

Why did Dana White decline Colby Covington's request for Donald Trump to walk him out at UFC 296?

UFC CEO Dana White rejected Colby Covington's request to have former US president Donald Trump walk him out to the octagon for his welterweight title clash against Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Despite Trump's anticipated presence at the event, logistical concerns and the potential for unruly scenarios led White to deny Covington's ambitious proposal.

In an interview with Sporting News, Covington expressed disappointment, revealing that he had sought Trump's involvement, but the logistical challenges and the ex-president's overwhelming popularity became insurmountable hurdles.

Covington, a fervent Trump supporter, lauded the former president as the greatest in history, attributing the tagline "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) to Trump's leadership. Covington stated:

“It’s a shame, I know Dana White is not gonna allow me walk out with him, because I asked for it and Donald Trump was willing to walk out with me, but it just would be too much of a logistical concern, too much mayhem, because everybody loves him. He’s the greatest president of all time. He literally made America great again.”

Catch Colby Covington's comments below (8:00):