Dead dad, "ped*phile" list, enemies to friends: Top 5 moments from UFC 296 press conference

The UFC 296 pre-fight press conference was one of the most anticipated events before any pay-per-view in recent memory. While no Conor McGregor was tearing into his foes in typical fashion, it didn't lack headlining grabbing statements. The media briefing featured more than enough volatility on the mic to entertain the fans.

The combination of Colby Covington, Tony Ferguson, and Paddy Pimblett set the stage ablaze. Not only was there ample trash talk, but the press conference featured what may arguably be the most controversial pre-fight moment of the entire, drawing widespread condemnation from the MMA community.

Furthermore, the press conference featured gimmicks represented in costume format and one of the most inexplicable twists of trash-talking foes turning into friends. While fans will hope that UFC 296 delivers the action, the pre-fight press conference certainly did.

#5. Paddy Pimblett brings up Tony Ferguson's losing streak

Tony Ferguson is a proud fighter. He is a former UFC interim lightweight champion and once helmed an all-time great win streak in the division. Unfortunately, he is currently on a six-fight losing streak, just one more defeat from the promotion's all-time worst run. This was partly referenced by Paddy Pimblett.

At the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference, 'El Cucuy' engaged his foe in trash talk, promising to make him bleed. In response, 'The Baddy' reminded the American that he's been claiming he'll defeat his last six opponents, yet he's lost each time. It was a cutting remark that brought to light the UFC veteran's decline.

It was one of several tense moments between the pair, but arguably the most prominent, as it had a layer of truth to it.

#4. Colby Covington targets Tony Ferguson's past mental health issues

There is no line that Colby Covington will not cross when it comes to his trash talk. He is one of the most vitriolic trash-talkers in the entire sport, and the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference had multiple instances that proved it. 'Chaos' found himself at odds with Tony Ferguson after claiming to be the main attraction.

The 39-year-old took issue with the Oregon-born fighter's statements, sparking a back-and-forth between the two, which devolved into both men claiming to be more American than the other. It was at this point, however, that Covington referenced Ferguson's past mental health struggles by asking him if he was still seeing ghosts.

He punctuated his rant by asking the former interim lightweight champion about the alarming episode that saw him briefly kidnap his own son. It was a stunning revelation of just how low 'Chaos' was willing to go. But as fans later found out, he was willing to go much lower.

#3. Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson become friends

Mere seconds after torching each other on the mic, both Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson did a massive U-turn by complimenting each other and even claiming to be rooting for one another. The pair then bonded over their mutual love for their home country, the United States of America.

They proclaimed themselves Team America and found common ground in that they were both facing Englishmen. It was a bizarre turn of events that no one saw coming, but it made for one of the most surprisingly wholesome moments in recent UFC press conference history.

Unfortunately, such moments are sparse and things quickly return to their usual tense and antagonistic tone.

#2. Colby Covington calls Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson a ped*phile

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is one of the top welterweights competing on the UFC 296 main card, as he hopes to score a win that will propel him into title contention. However, when 'Wonderboy' isn't chasing championship gold, he spends his time as a children's karate instructor.

'Chaos' took it upon himself to question the 40-year-old's reputation as a kindhearted person. He proceeded to taunt 'Wonderboy' by accusing him and his father of driving around in a windowless van, prowling the city for children, and luring them with candy and karate.

He then argued that South Carolina-born fighter should not be in the top 10 of the division nor the pound-for-pound list, but should instead be on a sex offenders list.

#1. The UFC 296 pre-fight press conference nearly devolves into a brawl

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington serve as the main event at UFC 296, where 'Rocky' will defend his welterweight title for the second time. This time, he will do so against 'Donald Trump's favorite fighter', who has taken issue with the Brit's past remarks of him being undeserving of a title fight.

The two engaged in frequent trash talk, with the welterweight champion poking fun at his foe's satirical George Washington costume. During one exchange, 'Chaos' promised to take Edwards to the seventh layer (circle) of Hell, before stunning everyone in attendance by claiming that they'd see Edwards' late father there.

This enraged the British fighter, who immediately threw a water bottle at Covington. Both men sprung to their feet and had to be kept separate by security as they jawed at each other. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed, and both men returned to their seats, with their UFC 296 bout still intact.