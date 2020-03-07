Tony Ferguson slams a reporter at UFC 249 conference for asking unwelcome questions on mental health

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson made it clear that he will take no prisoners when it comes to the topic of his mental health.

A Cageside Press reporter found that out the hard way recently. MMA Junkie reported on what happened.

Ferguson interrupts reporter with expletives

At the UFC 249 press conference on Friday, reporter Rodney James tried to make Ferguson talk about his troubles with mental health. His question was placed in a respectful manner and sounded like a genuine question instead of prying curiosity. But the Lightweight title Challenger shut it down nevertheless.

The conversation went -

James: You seem to be in really great spirits. I commend you for going head first into some mental health issues and working through that, especially a lot of people look up to you.

Ferguson: (Expletive) you. (Fans cheered)

James: I was giving you props. I was just wondering...

Ferguson: (Expletive) the advice, next question.

James: I wasn't giving you advice, sir. Sorry.

The reporter then went on to ask a different question to UFC President Dana White. Later on, he took to Twitter to apologize once again, and explained that any disrespect towards the fighter was not his intention at all.

I guess you didn’t recognize me @TonyFergusonXT ...you and I have always been cool.



I didn’t mean to upset you. I was legitimately interested in hearing about how you have gotten through the struggles... maybe some other time. Peace ✌🏼 and Love ❤️ — MMA Soldier 🗯 (@RodneyJames138) March 6, 2020

Many people commented underneath that Ferguson's response was indeed unexpected and out of nowhere, while some others supported him. But it is actually something that he had addressed earlier as well, saying that he will not be appreciating any questions regarding his mental health at all.

Ferguson's struggle with mental health was first revealed in March, 2019. Following statements filed by his wife supporting a restraining order which hinted at his mental health crisis, their Southern California home was visited by the police several times. He was never criminally charged, but UFC doctors required to deem him qualified before he could make his return to the Octagon which happened in June against Donald Cerrone.

Ahead of the fight, he answered MMA Junkie's question on how he felt about well-wishers trying to show their concern for him. He was very straightforward in his disapproval.

"I tell them to (expletive) off. Stop worrying about (expletive) you can’t handle, man. It’s not your (expletive) problem. You really want to (expletive) worry about how I am? Buy my (expletive) pay-per-view. Send me some money, send me whatever, I don’t give a (expletive). But quit asking dumb-a** questions. You want to keep asking me those questions, I’m going to say (expletive) you. Straight up."

Ferguson pretty much lived up to his warning on Friday when he went at James.

Ferguson is currently set to fight undefeated Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Lightweight belt at UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York.