"Bantamweight better and more interesting than lightweight" - Ariel Helwani has a hot take on UFC's most stacked division

Ariel Helwani came out with his latest hot take, claiming that the UFC's bantamweight division is more stacked than its lightweight division.

When you hear what Helwani has to say, it may sound far fetched. However, upon breaking down the rankings, you may come to find that the MMA journalist has a point. The amount of talent in the bantamweight division is incredible.

Helwani said on his show The MMA Hour:

"Bantamweight better and more interesting than lightweight. I know everyone loves to say, 'Lightweight oooohhhh it's so great!' And it is great, but my hot take for you today is bantamweight is deeper and more interesting than lightweight, how about that? And there's more parity, it's more wide open."

Ariel Helwani is not trying to bash the lightweight division. He just feels that the bantamweight division is more exciting, given that most of the top contenders have not fought for the belt yet. Compare this to lightweight, where four out of the top five-ranked fighters have recently competed for UFC gold.

Ariel Helwani claims he would have handled Bo Nickal situation differently to the UFC

Ariel Helwani has weighed in on the Bo Nickal and Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) situation, and feels that the UFC have dropped the ball with this particular fighter.

Nickal is an NCAA Division 1 champion, and his wrestling prowess was on display during his 61-second fight on the DWCS. He steamrolled his opponent, finishing him with a rear-naked choke. Many fans feel it was enough for Nickal to earn the coveted UFC contract, but Dana White would like the fighter to prove himself one more time before being signed to the company.

Helwani found this decision strange, as he explained on The MMA Hour:

"Don't give me the 'Oh, is he good enough? Slow your roll' all that nonsense. Come on, it's very disingenuous and I actually feel like it's insulting to the audience. Why are we playing this game? Why the charade?"

Helwani feels that the UFC not signing Nickal allows other promotions to swoop in and hijack a deal to sign the fighter. Furthermore, he feels that the UFC pretending that Nickal is not ready for its caliber of competition is an insult to MMA fans.

The reporter did not mince his words here, and after Nickal's second DWCS fight, it will be fascinating to see what Ariel Helwani will have to say.

