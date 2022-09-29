"You all picked the wrong guys" - Ariel Helwani details why other promotions made a huge mistake by not 'throwing the world' at Bo Nickal

Ariel Helwani has stressed how big of a loss some MMA promotions could potentially suffer by missing out on Bo Nickal.

Nickal, one of the hottest prospects in the sport, was recently signed by the UFC after two dominant victories on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS).

As far as Helwani is concerned, a number of MMA promotions will regret passing up the opportunity to lock Nickal down. During the latest edition of The MMA Hour, Helwani expressed how highly he regards the 26-year-old:

"This guy is gonna be a huge potential star. You see the way ESPN is covering him already. They've been waiting for a guy like this – a Division I champion, multiple-time. They can sink their teeth [into this]. They understand what this means."

The MMA journalist added:

"It's unbelievable what he's doing and it's unbelievable what they have. And I'll say it again, shame on every other promotion who didn't make a run and throw the world at this guy. You all picked the wrong guy."

Catch Ariel Helwani's comments on Bo Nickal:

"He's an uber prospect" - Ariel Helwani compares Bo Nickal to Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal came into the latest season of DWCS with a ton of attention thanks to his impressive collegiate wrestling resume. The three-time NCAA Division I national wrestling champ lived up to the hype by mowing down the competition in under a round.

But as far as MMA is concerned, Nickal is fairly inexperienced. The Pennsylvania native only has three professional bouts under his belt, including two outings on DWCS.

However, Ariel Helwani doesn't think his lack of pro MMA experience matters. The way Helwani sees it, Nickal has the potential to become the next Khamzat Chimaev.

"There is something incredibly special about this young man... It's rare that someone with his lack of experience in MMA comes across and just breaks through. It's reminiscent, I guess to a degree, of Khamzat, where one guy just breaks through the noise and all of a sudden you are captivated by this guy. He's an uber prospect. And these come around once every few years."

Watch the video below:

