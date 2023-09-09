Ariel Helwani issues four-word clap back after Dillon Danis mocks the top journalist with a fake nose

Ariel Helwani seemingly has had enough of Dillon Danis poking fun at his nose and recently fired back at 'El Jefe' for mocking the MMA journalist with a fake nose selfie.

Helwani's nose has long been a subject of Danis' ridicule on social media, and the Bellator welterweight contender has taken several shots at the veteran journalist about the same over the years. While Helwani has sportingly taken Danis' jokes on the chin so far, the reporter finally decided to return fire.

Dillon Danis recently took to Twitter to post a picture of himself wearing a massive fake nose. He joked about how he bought it to move around covertly but was mobbed by MMA fans who thought he was Ariel Helwani, writing:

"I bought this so I would go undetected from getting served it backfired on me everyone approached me thought I was Ariel Helwani."

Ariel Helwani decided not to let this shot from Dillon Danis slide and took to the comments section to post a simple yet brutal four-worded clap back. He wrote:

"Best you’ve ever looked."

Ariel Helwani isn't the only one Dillon Danis has been trolling over the past few weeks. 'El Jefe' is set to make his boxing debut against Logan Paul on October 14 in Manchester, England. In the build-up to the fight, Danis has spent the past few weeks viciously attacking Paul and his fiancee on social media.

Dillon Danis explains why Ariel Helwani dislikes him

It's no secret that Dillon Danis and Ariel Helwani have a relationship that blows hot and cold. While the two looked friendly earlier this year, after they seemingly hashed out their differences onThe MMA Hour podcast, Danis and Helwani are at swords' points again.

Over the past few weeks, 'El Jefe' has been throwing brutal shots at Helwani on social media in response to the veteran journalist berating him on a podcast. While Helwani allegedly took shots at Danis' MMA record and his inactivity over the past four years, the Bellator welterweight contender brutally bantered Helwani's marriage and career.

During an appearence on the Full Send Podcast, Danis explained what caused Ariel Helwani's latest outrage against him and said:

"You know what he got mad about? I said that he's the kind of guy to hang out with his wife's boyfriend. That actually got him upset. He called me crying... That was a funny joke... Now he's trying to have me back on. I declined... If I do another interview with him, I'm going to give him a wedgie."

