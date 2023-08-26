“Hanging out with Nina too much” - Dillon Danis digs out video of Logan Paul's mother doing a handstand twerk in yet another jibe

Dillon Danis seemingly has no intentions of ending his trolling war against Logan Paul anytime soon. 'El Jefe' recently took another personal shot at 'The Maverick' on social media, involving the YouTuber's mother.

Danis is set to make his boxing debut against Paul on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. Their bout will be one-half of a unique dual-headliner event, with Tommy Fury vs. KSI as the other headliner.

In the build-up to their fight, Dillon Danis has chosen somewhat unconventional means to promote the contest. Over the past few weeks, 'El Jefe' has been viciously attacking Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, on social media by posting old photos of her with her former lovers.

Given how Danis' efforts to humiliate Logan Paul have mostly gone unanswered, the Bellator welterweight contender is upping the ante. In his latest Twitter attack, 'El Jefe' posted an old video of Paul's mother trying to perform a handstand twerk. He captioned the tweet:

"Logan's mom has been hanging with Nina too much."

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis is undoubtedly among the most controversial personalities in combat sports today. The 29-year-old jiu-jitsu maestro rose to fame after Conor McGregor roped him in as his grappling coach before his rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202. While he once showed promise as an MMA artist, Danis has cultivated his identity as an internet troll over the past few years.

Michael Chandler on the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis trolling war

Michael Chander recently weighed in on the ongoing Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis online beef. The UFC lightweight contender clarified that he isn't a fan of Danis' antics and questioned the need for such personal attacks in combat sports.

As mentioned, the Bellator welterweight contender has relentlessly targeted Paul's fiancee on social media and has taken his fight promotion efforts to unnecessarily personal levels. While his trolling has garnered significant attention online, many have criticized him for turning the sport into a spectacle.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Chandler slammed Danis for his social media posts and stated:

"Logan Paul just got booked to fight Dillon Danis in a boxing match... This ticks me off for a couple of different reasons... Logan... To fight this guy, who I don’t even want to name anymore because I feel like he’s just been a troll and we keep giving him attention."

Chandler continued:

"We keep encouraging him with likes and tweets and headlines and fights like this. Why are we doing this? Why do we keep doing this?"

Watch the full video below: