Ariel Helwani names the LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry of MMA

Ariel Helwani has named Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Georges St-Pierre as the LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Stephen Curry of MMA, respectively.

On a recent episode of MMA Fighting's The MMA Hour podcast, host Helwani was asked by fans to name fighters who are similar to the three aforementioned NBA legends.

Helwani started off by comparing McGregor to James, the most popular basketball player on the planet right now. The Irishman is arguably the biggest star in the world of combat sports, so Helwani believes it makes sense to liken McGregor to James. He also pointed out that both James and McGregor have polarizing personas.

Naming Jordan "the greatest of all time," Ariel Helwani compared him to the legendary Georges St-Pierre. After initially comparing Nurmagomedov to Curry, the renowned journalist also drew similarities with Jordan. He claimed that just like 'The Eagle', Jordan also retired relatively young (before making his comeback) and at the top of his game:

"Who's the LeBron of MMA? I mean I guess it's Conor right? Big star, he's won some championships, polarizing for different reasons. Who's the greatest of all time Jordan? 'GSP'. Who's the Steph? I don't know, Khabib is? Is Jordan Khabib because he kind of walked away young top of his game but sort of 'GSP', I don't know, it's a tough one."

Story continues below ad

Watch the podcast below:

Out of the three fighters Ariel Helwani compared to NBA legends, only one is currently active

Out of the three fighters Ariel Helwani named, only Conor McGregor is still an active fighter in the UFC. Both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre have retired. Nurmagomedov walked away following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 back in October 2020.

Story continues below ad

BT Sport @btsport



Justin Gaethje goes over to console Khabib Nurmagomedov as he cries on the Octagon floor.



This is MMA #UFC254 One of the most emotional moments in sporting historyJustin Gaethje goes over to console Khabib Nurmagomedov as he cries on the Octagon floor.This is MMA One of the most emotional moments in sporting history 🙏Justin Gaethje goes over to console Khabib Nurmagomedov as he cries on the Octagon floor.This is MMA ❤ #UFC254 https://t.co/vj9qeWiq2X

Meanwhile, 'GSP' retired after capturing the middleweight title by beating Michael Bisping at UFC 217 back in 2017. Interestingly, both Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre retired as champions. Nurmagomedov currently owns his own MMA promotion called Eagle FC.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc wins between them...



Who knew this moment between A show of respect between two greats with overwins between them...Who knew this moment between @GeorgesStPierre and @bisping at UFC 217 would be the last time we saw GSP in the octagon A show of respect between two greats with over 5️⃣0️⃣ wins between them...Who knew this moment between @GeorgesStPierre and @bisping at UFC 217 would be the last time we saw GSP in the octagon 🙏 https://t.co/DeeKLYzYd1

Story continues below ad

McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury last year and his return date is unknown, although he is expected to compete this year.

The Irishman is 1-3 in his last four fights and needs to get back in the win column in his next fight. Win or lose, his star power will remain intact. However, at 33 years of age and with back-to-back stoppage losses last year, it seems like time is catching up with the former two-division UFC champion.

It makes one wonder how many more fights he's got left in him before he decides to call time on his career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far