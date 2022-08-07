"Dana, stay home, we don't need ya!" - Ariel Helwani plays matchmaker for Madison Square Garden, builds incredibly stacked-up UFC 281 card

Ariel Helwani has suggested a series of matchups for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view event set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

So far, the UFC has only announced Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira as the main event of the November 12 card. During an episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani filled in the blanks by putting forward a handful of notable matchups, completing the event's main card.

"I'll book their MSG card right now," an excited Helwani said. "It's Izzy vs. Alex Pereira. It's Glover [Teixeira] vs. Jiri [Prochazka] in the co-main. It's Paddy [Pimblett] vs. pick a guy – Jamie Mullarkey. It's Molly [McCann] vs. Antonina [Shevchenko] and you go Dustin [Poirier] and [Michael] Chandler. That's your freaking MSG [card]. There's your MSG! Dana, stay home, we don't need ya!"

The UFC has a history of loading up fight cards every time it stages a show in the iconic New York arena. It will be Adesanya's second fight at MSG.

'The Last Stylebender' will face Pereira, who skyrocketed through the middleweight rankings with his recent knockout win over Sean Strickland. Although Pereira is a relative newcomer to the sport, he has something no other man can lay claim to – a KO win against the reigning middleweight champ.

The rivals have fought twice before during their professional kickboxing days under the Glory banner. 'Poatan' edged Adesanya in their initial encounter and proceeded to put him to sleep during the rematch.

Ariel Helwani provides insider information on UFC 281

Ariel Helwani also reported that the company is targeting a Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler matchup for the UFC 281 card. On the same episode of his popular show, the MMA journalist noted:

"Multiple sources are telling me that the highly-anticipated, much-discussed grudge match between one Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler is close to being finalized for that return card at MSG in November... And so it is close and likely [to be] slated into that card. Not quite a done deal just yet."

Poirier vs. Chandler has long been talked about as a potential blockbuster fight. The lightweight stars have been feuding over the past few months and almost came to blows during a confrontation they had at UFC 276.

