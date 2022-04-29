"What does that say about MMA?" - Ariel Helwani questions why UFC fighters are eyeing transition to boxing instead of fighting boxers in the octagon

Ariel Helwani recently spoke to Dan Cannobio (host of Inside Boxing Live) where the two discussed a variety of topics.

At one point, the popular MMA journalist questioned why MMA fighters wanted to fight boxers in their territory rather than have them come over to the cage:

"The bigger story is why are all these MMA fighters calling out boxers to not compete in MMA, but to come to boxing? What does that say about MMA?"

Dan Canobbio pointed out the potential payday as the reason. He also highlighted the huge discrepancy in pay between boxers and MMA fighters. Even UFC champions like Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman have been trying to get in the ring and fight household names like Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez, respectively. Cannobio stated:

"That's the thing. That's where we go back to this MMA vs. Boxing debate. Boxing fans put out their chest and say, 'Hey, guess what? Our fighters get paid. We may not put the best matchups consistently, but our guys are getting paid and there's a reason why Usman is practically begging Canelo for a fight. There's a reason why Ngannou, not to the same extent, but is pushing for a fight with Fury. That's where you can make the most money, in boxing.'"

Ariel Helwani details the huge gap in pay between Francis Ngannou and Dillian Whyte

Ngannou last competed inside the octagon at UFC 270 and grinded out a decision win against Ciryl Gane. He earned a payment of $650K for that clash.

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte recently fought for the WBC heavyweight title. 'The Gypsy King' earned a stunning knockout stoppage to retain his title. He made a whopping $33.6 million from the fight. Whyte, despite being the challenger and losing, pocketed a hefty sum of $7 million.

Here's what Ariel Helwani said in the same interview:

"Yes, the Ngannou situation is a little different.He's about to become a free agent. So, he's just trying to look at the biggest payday out there. He's a guy by the way, in his last title defense, as champion, made $650K and Dillian Whyte just made $7 million as B-side, that was insane."

