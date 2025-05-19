Ariel Helwani reacts to Jon Jones’ latest “I’m done” claim: “Can this saga end already”

Following UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones's recent assertions that he is done fighting, Ariel Helwani has responded. Jones made his highly anticipated return to the octagon last November when he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title for the first time.

Ad

Despite hinting at retirement in the buildup to the bout, he has since shared that he plans to continue his legendary mixed martial arts career for the right compensation.

Footage recently emerged of 'Bones' on FaceTime with Kamil Gadzhiev, claiming that he is "done" fighting in response to being told by Gadzhiev that the UFC champion still has 10 years left.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

On his self-titled show, Helwani weighed in on Jones' retirement claims, stating:

"They're telling me that there's a new video in which Jon Jones is telling someone that he's done. I haven't seen this, but Drake Riggs sent it to me and I just sent it to the team. Do we have this video?... Okay, so, did he say I'm done there? He was talking to Kamil Gadzhiev. He snuck in, 'I'm done'? This guy. Cheeky."

Ad

Helwani added:

"What do you think? You think he's telling the truth? I actually think he is. This is what I've been saying the whole time. They presented the money and he said, 'yeah, I'm good', which God bless. It's a lot of money. I wish we could all be in that position. Anyways, that is in an interesting development."

Ad

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments on Jon Jones below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Jones claims that UFC knows his plans

Jon Jones has spent much of the past 6 months trolling fans who have badgered him with questions about facing Tom Aspinall. Jones recently revealed that despite the promotion being well aware of his plans, they have not shared the same publicly.

In response to a fan who said that if 'Bones' had no intention of competing again, he would have vacated the heavyweight championship, Jones said:

Ad

"You all barkin up the wrong tree, I told the Ufc my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven’t shared them with you guys yet."

Check out Jon Jones' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.