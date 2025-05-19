  • home icon
  Ariel Helwani reacts to Jon Jones' latest "I'm done" claim: "Can this saga end already"

Ariel Helwani reacts to Jon Jones’ latest “I’m done” claim: “Can this saga end already”

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified May 19, 2025 23:06 GMT
UFC 309: Jones v Miocic - Source: Getty
MMA journalist reacts to latest Jon Jones' potential retirement. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Following UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones's recent assertions that he is done fighting, Ariel Helwani has responded. Jones made his highly anticipated return to the octagon last November when he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title for the first time.

Despite hinting at retirement in the buildup to the bout, he has since shared that he plans to continue his legendary mixed martial arts career for the right compensation.

Footage recently emerged of 'Bones' on FaceTime with Kamil Gadzhiev, claiming that he is "done" fighting in response to being told by Gadzhiev that the UFC champion still has 10 years left.

On his self-titled show, Helwani weighed in on Jones' retirement claims, stating:

"They're telling me that there's a new video in which Jon Jones is telling someone that he's done. I haven't seen this, but Drake Riggs sent it to me and I just sent it to the team. Do we have this video?... Okay, so, did he say I'm done there? He was talking to Kamil Gadzhiev. He snuck in, 'I'm done'? This guy. Cheeky."
Helwani added:

"What do you think? You think he's telling the truth? I actually think he is. This is what I've been saying the whole time. They presented the money and he said, 'yeah, I'm good', which God bless. It's a lot of money. I wish we could all be in that position. Anyways, that is in an interesting development."
Check out Ariel Helwani's comments on Jon Jones below:

Jon Jones claims that UFC knows his plans

Jon Jones has spent much of the past 6 months trolling fans who have badgered him with questions about facing Tom Aspinall. Jones recently revealed that despite the promotion being well aware of his plans, they have not shared the same publicly.

In response to a fan who said that if 'Bones' had no intention of competing again, he would have vacated the heavyweight championship, Jones said:

"You all barkin up the wrong tree, I told the Ufc my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven’t shared them with you guys yet."

Check out Jon Jones' tweet below:

