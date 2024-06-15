Ariel Helwani reacts to the moment Alex Pereira agreed to fight Jiri Prochazka saving UFC 303 card: "What a G this guy is"

Ariel Helwani has offered his praise to Alex Pereira, following the news of 'Poatan' stepping up to headline UFC 303.

Dana White confirmed earlier this week that Conor McGregor was injured and now out of his clash against Michael Chandler on June 29. Stepping in into the main event slot will be Pereira, who is set to defend his light heavyweight title in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka.

The two light heavyweight stars previously faced off last November for the vacant 205 pound belt, with the Brazilian walking away victorious after handing 'Denisa' his first UFC loss via a second round TKO. The pair have since gone on to win their next fights, with Pereira successfully defending the belt against Jamahal Hill and Prochazka defeating Aleksandar Rakic.

Following the news, Alex Pereira released a video on social media of him talking to the UFC brass and accepting the headliner fight in Las Vegas.

Ariel Helwani quoted the video, which was shared by Championship Rounds on X. The MMA Hour host heaped his praise on 'Poatan' for accepting the fight as well as noting what a great moment it was to capture it on camera. He wrote:

"What a G this guy is. Such a great clip. Love how pumped the team is. Also love the usage of chama no chama too. 🗿"

Alex Pereira outlines fight plans following UFC 303 title bout

Following the news of Conor McGregor's injury, Alex Pereira will now headline International Fight Week on June 29 against Jiri Prochazka.

The Brazilian recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel discussing the situation, where he provided his reaction to accepting the short notice fight. 'Poatan' also opted to outline his fighting plans for the rest of the year, with him stating that he'd like to fight at least another time before the end of 2024.

Courtesy of Championship Rounds on X, Pereira said:

"Got to focus on this fight. I don't know what will happen after. But I also want to rest a little. I have time to fight till the end of the year. Till December. November [or] December. Who knows, [maybe] in Madison Square Garden. A spot where I feel very good at... [After locking in UFC 303] Now It's possible. I put in my head that I can do it because I have time for it."

