Alex Pereira outlines fight plans after UFC 303 title clash, voices desire to fight in Australia someday: "I saw the care from the public"

After Conor McGregor's withdrawal from UFC 303, the pay-per-view will now be headlined by a light heavyweight title clash between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. The reigning 205-pound champion is already looking ahead and has charted his plan for the rest of the year.

In a recent segment on his YouTube channel, 'Poatan' stated that he intends to fight once again in 2024, possibly in November or December:

"Got to focus on this fight. I don't know what will happen after. But I also want to rest a little. I have time to fight till the end of the year. Till December. November [or] December. Who knows, [maybe] in Madison Square Garden. A spot where I feel very good at... [After locking in UFC 303] Now It's possible. I put in my head that I can do it because I have time for it."

Before stepping up for UFC 303 on short notice, the Brazilian was in talks to fight at UFC 305 in August in Australia. While that will likely be too short of a turnaround for Pereira, he's eager to fight on Aussie soil at some point, having felt the love during a recent trip Down Under. He added:

"Yes, we were talking in respect to August in Australia. I would love it to fight here. I saw the care from the public. The care of the people. It's a spot for me to fight at, one day. If not now in August, I want to fight here [later]. The support of people here doesn't have a price."

Catch Alex Pereira's comments below:

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2: Fight odds

Alex Pereira has opened as the betting favorite for his rematch against Jiri Prochazka. According to Duelbits, the Brazilian champion is a -182 favorite for the matchup, with his Czech counterpart as a +141 underdog.

As per the current odds, a $100 bet on 'Poatan' offers a potential return of $154.95, while a successful wager of the same amount on the challenger will yield a more lucrative payout of $241.

When the pair locked horns for the first time at UFC 295, Pereira claimed a second-round TKO win over Prochazka, who then returned to the win column with a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300, where 'Poatan' knocked out Jamahal Hill in the main event.

