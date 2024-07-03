Ariel Helwani refutes rumor of Michael Chandler getting a UFC lightweight title shot: "This is all part of the game"

Ariel Helwani refuted the rumor that Michael Chandler has been awarded a UFC lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev after his bout against Conor McGregor was postponed. He noted that there is no truth to the rumor and believes there was a reason behind 'Iron' making the claim.

The former Bellator lightweight champion was originally scheduled to headline UFC 303 this past Saturday. However, 'The Notorious' was forced to withdraw due to a broken toe, so the bout was removed from the card. Chandler has since insinuated that he was given a choice to challenge Makhachev or wait for McGregor.

During today's episode of The MMA Hour, the Canadian journalist noted that the UFC has other plans for Makhachev's next title defense. Helwani mentioned that McGregor vs. Chandler is still the bout that the promotion is intending to book for the Irishman's octagon return. He said:

"He [Chandler] is the ultimate company guy. Michael Chandler, he is not breaking the news that he's been offered a title fight on his Twitter. He's keeping that under wraps if it is in fact true. This is all part of the game.

"But the plan is still Arman Tsarukyan against Islam Makhachev and the hope is still that we're going to get Conor [McGregor] vs. Chandler. The date is TBD."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

Michael Chandler and Islam Makhachev involved in back-and-forth on social media

Islam Makhachev wasn't too thrilled when Michael Chandler tweeted that he received a title shot, which resulted in a back-and-forth exchange on social media.

The reigning lightweight champion responded to the tweet, which resulted in a response from 'Iron', who claimed that his wrestling is superior to Makhachev's sambo. Makhachev then took a jibe at Chandler by mentioning that he wouldn't be able to rely on him because he would immediately change course if Conor McGregor was back in the picture. He wrote:

"You are unreliable dude, one tweet from your master, and you'll run away. Champ needs real opponent."

Check out Islam Makhachev's response to Michael Chandler below:

Makhachev's tweet to Chandler [Image courtesy: @MAKHACHEVMMA - X]

