  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Ariel Helwani’s emotional tribute to Dustin Poirier’s UFC 318 retirement wins over Israel Adesanya, Laura Sanko, and more

Ariel Helwani’s emotional tribute to Dustin Poirier’s UFC 318 retirement wins over Israel Adesanya, Laura Sanko, and more

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 20, 2025 15:19 GMT
Dustin Poirier bid adieu to his MMA career at UFC 318. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Dustin Poirier bid adieu to his MMA career at UFC 318. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani recently shared a tribute video for Dustin Poirier that moved many, including Israel Adesanya and Laura Sanko, who acknowledged that by liking Helwani's post.

Ad

'The Diamond' fought his last MMA match against Max Holloway at UFC 318. Helwani, who has a strong friendship with the Louisiana native, reshared a clip of Poirier where he appeared to be discussing his dreams. In the post, Poirier can be heard saying:

"My dream is to be the best fighter that I can be. To be the best fighter at 155 pounds in the world. I just want to be the best fighter. Period. That's my dream. People who say that this is a crazy dream of like a fantasy dream that I'm chasing, and then I won't be able to do it, you know? What's their dream?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"What are they going to do with their life? I'll find out. I'll push this as far as I can push it, and then I'll see what I'll do from there. But at least I'm out here doing what I want to do."

Captioning the post, Helwani asserted that Poirier has accomplished his dream:

"Mission accomplished, DP. Mission accomplished. 🫡 God, I love this scene..."
Ad

Check out Ariel Helwani's post below:

Ad

Throughout his nearly two-decade career in the sport, Poirier has consistently managed to stay ranked in the UFC lightweight division for the past nine years.

On top of that, 'The Diamond' has fought every year since starting his UFC career. However, despite having become the interim champion, Poirier has missed out on three opportunities to win the UFC title.

Islam Makhachev pens down message on Dustin Poirier's retirement

Dustin Poirier's last opportunity to win the UFC title came against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. Makhachev proved to be a formidable opponent and defeated Poirier by submission in the fifth round.

Ad

As 'The Diamond' concluded his MMA career, Makhachev reached out to congratulate Poirier, writing:

"Congratulations, Dustin. You’re truly one of the greatest to ever step into the cage. It was an honor and a privilege to share it with you."

Check out Islam Makhachev's post for Dustin Poirier below:

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications