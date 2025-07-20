Ariel Helwani’s emotional tribute to Dustin Poirier’s UFC 318 retirement wins over Israel Adesanya, Laura Sanko, and more

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani recently shared a tribute video for Dustin Poirier that moved many, including Israel Adesanya and Laura Sanko, who acknowledged that by liking Helwani's post.'The Diamond' fought his last MMA match against Max Holloway at UFC 318. Helwani, who has a strong friendship with the Louisiana native, reshared a clip of Poirier where he appeared to be discussing his dreams. In the post, Poirier can be heard saying:&quot;My dream is to be the best fighter that I can be. To be the best fighter at 155 pounds in the world. I just want to be the best fighter. Period. That's my dream. People who say that this is a crazy dream of like a fantasy dream that I'm chasing, and then I won't be able to do it, you know? What's their dream?&quot;He added:&quot;What are they going to do with their life? I'll find out. I'll push this as far as I can push it, and then I'll see what I'll do from there. But at least I'm out here doing what I want to do.&quot;Captioning the post, Helwani asserted that Poirier has accomplished his dream:&quot;Mission accomplished, DP. Mission accomplished. 🫡 God, I love this scene...&quot;Check out Ariel Helwani's post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThroughout his nearly two-decade career in the sport, Poirier has consistently managed to stay ranked in the UFC lightweight division for the past nine years.On top of that, 'The Diamond' has fought every year since starting his UFC career. However, despite having become the interim champion, Poirier has missed out on three opportunities to win the UFC title.Islam Makhachev pens down message on Dustin Poirier's retirementDustin Poirier's last opportunity to win the UFC title came against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. Makhachev proved to be a formidable opponent and defeated Poirier by submission in the fifth round.As 'The Diamond' concluded his MMA career, Makhachev reached out to congratulate Poirier, writing:&quot;Congratulations, Dustin. You’re truly one of the greatest to ever step into the cage. It was an honor and a privilege to share it with you.&quot;Check out Islam Makhachev's post for Dustin Poirier below: