"Consistency beats hype every time," "He has stood the test of time" - Fans blown away by Dustin Poirier’s insane nine-year run in UFC

Dustin Poirier is regarded as one of the fan-favorite fighters in the UFC. Recently, an interesting fact about Poirier's career in the leading MMA promotion surfaced online, leaving fans amazed.

Ad

'The Diamond' began his UFC career in 2011. ESPN on X highlighted an intriguing aspect of Poirier's journey up to today. He is the only lightweight fighter who has maintained a ranking for the last nine years in the UFC. On top of that, Poirier has fought at least once every year since his debut.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @espn's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"14 straight years. 9 years ranked. Poirier isn’t just in the game—he is the game. Consistency beats hype every time."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user wrote:

"He has stood the test of time."

Others commented:

"Living legend 🔥"

"A true testament to grit, skill, and unwavering heart 💯"

"Dustin’s consistency is legendary, true definition of a warrior 👏🔥"

"Still doing it big. Ready for more."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @espn on X]

Dustin Poirier talks about his preparation ahead of retirement fight

Dustin Poirier is scheduled to face Max Holloway at UFC 318 on July 19, marking the retirement fight for the Louisiana native. Although Poirier has defeated Holloway twice before, he is not underestimating his opponent's capabilities.

Ad

In a recent episode of the Fitz Take Podcast, 'The Diamond' discussed his preparation for the retirement bout, saying:

"[I] tried to do everything right, not that I didn't before, I just tried to be extra [for this last one]. I started my diet a few weeks before I even left to come out for training camp, and I've been in South Florida for eight weeks now."

Ad

He added:

"Just trying to get ahead of everything, trying to make the last one the best one, and show the world that I'm walking away from the sport, not because I feel I can't compete with these guys or anything like that. I'm not getting squeezed out of the sport. I'm not letting the sport retire me. I want to leave on my terms."

Ad

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.