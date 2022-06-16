Other than Conor McGregor, they're the biggest draw in the sport - Ariel Helwani on why any non-UFC MMA card can't deliver the same numbers 

Ariel Helwani has admitted that besides Conor McGregor, the UFC's biggest draw in the sport is the organization itself. 'Notorious' is unquestionably the biggest star in MMA and has broken multiple pay-per-view records within the UFC. The top five pay-per-view buys in the promotion's history all have one thing in common. They feature Conor McGregor.

Ariel Helwani recently addressed a fan who asked if he could see any other similar promotion be able to sell out arenas or deliver 200k+ in pay-per-view buys. Listing off other combat sports promotions such as Matchroom Boxing, Bellator and Golden Boy, Helwani revealed that the only 'combat sports' promotion that comes anywhere close to the UFC's numbers is the WWE.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, the 39-year-old revealed that there are two reasons why the UFC outperforms its competitors – Conor McGregor and the UFC brand itself:

"You need to understand the UFC, those three letters, that's the biggest draw in the sport... It's probably Conor [McGregor] then the UFC. The UFC has something that Top Rank, Bellator, that Matchroom, that Golden Boy all wish they had. That only WWE has in combat sports if you will. They could put on a show, they could say they're coming to Austin, the O2, the 3 Arena, they could sell it out based on the name alone because you know what you're getting... Nobody else has that."

Absolute box office. Most UFC PPV buys:Khabib vs McGregorDiaz vs McGregor IIDiaz vs McGregor IAlvarez vs McGregor/Lesnar vs MirAldo vs McGregorAbsolute box office. Most UFC PPV buys:1⃣ Khabib vs McGregor2⃣ Diaz vs McGregor II3⃣ Diaz vs McGregor I4⃣ Alvarez vs McGregor/Lesnar vs Mir5⃣ Aldo vs McGregorAbsolute box office. https://t.co/NaWb2bEa7G

Each time McGregor has returned to the octagon, the Irishman has set himself new records with pay-per-view buys. A freak leg break in 2021 in his third fight with Dustin Poirier has put 'Notorious' out of action, but his return to the octagon is expected soon.

With multiple call-outs from fighters such as Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, and McGregor himself expressing his desire to face welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, fans can expect his return to once again shatter records.

Watch Ariel Helwani discuss Conor McGregor and the UFC's draw power here:

Ariel Helwani believes newly crowned light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka can be a star for the UFC

UFC 275 produced some exceptional displays, but maybe none more shocking than the finish between then-champion Glover Teixeira and challenger Jiri Prochazka.

The two men produced a Fight of the Year contender that saw Prochazka win in stunning fashion. Both men were beaten and bloodied and just 28 seconds away from the final buzzer before Prochazka slipped behind the 42-year-old and locked in a rear-naked choke. Teixeira, a jiu-jitsu expert, tapped for the first time in his career and a new 205lbs king was crowned.

Ariel Helwani, on the same episode of The MMA Hour, stated that the UFC has a star in the making with the Czech-born fighter:

"I think he's marketable, I think he's fun. Obviously he's very big where he's from. I think the UFC has something with him. Now, does his style lead to a lot of damage, knockouts, knockdowns? Yeah he's gotta be careful. Once Jon [Jones] left, it felt like light heavyweight had to rebuild... Do they have that multi-multi-million dollar name now? Maybe Jiri [Prochazka] can be that guy."

The light heavyweight division has been desperate for a major star since Jon Jones expressed an interest in the challenge at heavyweight. Fans, much like Ariel Helwani, will be hoping 'Denisa' can be just that.

