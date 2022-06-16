Ariel Helwani predicts Jiri Prochazka can be the next "multi-multi-million dollar name" in light heavyweight division after Jon Jones

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani believes the UFC has a star in the making with newly crowned light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. Helwani admitted it's been tough for the 205lb division to have any real credibility since Jon Jones left but believes 'BJP' has all the suitable characteristics to succeed in the organization.

In just his third fight in the UFC, the Czech-born fighter stepped into the octagon against fan favorite and defending champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. The 42-year-old, 13 years senior to Prochazka, looked to be up 3-1 on the scorecards heading into the fifth round. Texeira was just 28 seconds away from a decision victory before the 29-year-old managed to slip his back and lock in a rear-naked choke, making the jiu-jitsu ace tap for the first time in his career.

Speaking during the latest edition of On The Nose, Ariel Helwani said he believes Jiri Prochazka has the right marketability to be a successful champion.

"I think he's marketable, I think he's fun. Obviously he's very big where he's from. I think the UFC has something with him. Now, does his style lead to a lot of damage, knock-outs, knock-downs? Yeah he's gotta be careful. Once Jon [Jones] left, it felt like light heavyweight had to rebuild... Do they have that multi-multi-million dollar name now? Maybe Jiri [Prochazka] can be that guy."

Prochazka's three performances in the octagon have set him on a career path with seemingly no ceiling. Two 'Peformance of the Night' and 'Fight of the Night' bonuses, including his first-ever light heavyweight championship, have delivered hope to a division that has lacked stars since the exit of 'Bones' and Daniel Cormier.

Jon Jones congratulates Jiri Prochazka on light heavyweight title win

Already being dubbed a 'Fight of the Year' contender, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Texiera's clash at UFC 275 was praised by the division's former king.

Jon Jones, who hasn't fought at light heavyweight since defending his title against Dominick Reyes in 2020, congratulated 'BJP' for conquering 'The Brazilian Pit Bull'.

"Congratulations Champ @jiri_bjp"

One issue that plagued fans since Jon Jones stepped away from the division was that it was still believed Jones would comfortably beat most fighters that remained. Still widely regarded by many as the greatest MMA fighter of all time, the legacy of 'Bones' has left a lingering mark on light heavyweights.

Although fan-favorite Glover Texeira was champion, Jones had a victory over the 42-year-old in 2014. Since Prochazka never fought Jones, his championship status has, for the time being, been met with fewer questions of legitamacy.

