"You guys are making such a small piece of the pie" - Ariel Helwani urges fighters to "get a hold" of their careers as UFC is making more money than ever 

Ariel Helwani has called on fighters to take a stand and fight for the money they deserve. Helwani expressed that the UFC is currently making more money than it ever has, yet some fighters are in debt and have to work second jobs. The MMA journalist called for UFC fighters to "get a hold" of their careers and push for more.

The UFC is notoriously known for its fighter pay and/or lack of. The organization has been criticized for taking money from its fighters' pockets. Brand deals with Venum and Crypto have meant that fighters cannot be approached to wear other brands, which cuts off a revenue stream.

Answering questions on The MMA Hour podcast, Helwani responded to a fan that alluded to fighters creating a union to push for increased salaries and better medical care.

Helwani passionately said:

"I would tell them [fighters], 'You see all this money out there? You see that you're not getting any of it? You see the fact you have no say? You see the fact you have no seat at the table? You see the fact that other athletes are making 50% of the revenue generated by the leagues in which they compete in?'"

The 39-year-old continued:

"You see the fact they're getting a cut of the TV deal? You see the fact that they're able to have ther own sponsors and wear them?... Do you see the fact that you guys are making such a small piece of the pie?... Open your eyes, look at what's going on around you... Get some damn power. Get a hold of your careers."

Watch strawweight fighter Cheyanne Vlismas' reaction to her $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus last year:

#UFCVegas33 Cheyanne Buys after hearing that she got a performance bonus . All imma say is the UFC needs to pay their fighters more Cheyanne Buys after hearing that she got a performance bonus . All imma say is the UFC needs to pay their fighters more #UFCVegas33 https://t.co/8Mp84VL30x

The 26-year-old was in tears during her post-fight press conference and admitted that she was negative in her bank balance. The FOTN bonus money was enough to not only take her out of her overdraft but pay off her debts too.

Watch Ariel Helwani's plea to UFC fighters here:

Ariel Helwani furious at Endeavor CFO after he defended UFC fighter pay

Ariel Helwani's campaign for better fighter pay continues. The journalist regularly speaks out in protest at the UFC.

Helwani turned his attention to Endeavor CFO Jason Lublin, who last month defended the UFC's current pay scheme towards its fighters. Lublin believes the UFC should be compared to F1 and NASCAR because it is an individual sport.

The Canadian-American journalist, furious with Lublin, said:

"When a PGA star, an F1 star, a NASCAR star, and a tennis star, when they are competing, what are they wearing? Are they wearing a uniform? Or are they wearing stuff head to toe, hat, shirt, pants, shoes, gloves, whatever, that is sponsored? That they are making money off of. Because I can ensure you who ain't doing that, the UFC fighter."

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has also regularly criticized the UFC. 'The Predator' is currently in a contract dispute with the organization. Citing the UFC's latest deal with Crypto.com, Ngannou has been approached by another crypto-currence organization. Due to his contract with the UFC and their new brand deal, Ngannou was forced to decline the offer. The champion said the UFC's deal with Crypto.com cost him $1 million.

Watch Ariel Helwani discuss UFC fighter pay here:

