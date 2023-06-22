Arjan Bhullar confident he can drown Anatoly Malykhin in deep waters

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is confident he can go the distance against Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin in their long-awaited unification bout this week.

The Indian-Canadian fighter will defend his world title for the first time against ONE interim heavyweight title holder Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post in the lead-up of their title showdown, ‘Singh’ Bhullar said he is ready for whatever direction the fight will go, including the full route of five rounds.

The 37-year-old American Kickboxing Academy standout said:

“I faced an orthodox fighter, I faced a southpaw. I went for three rounds. I went five rounds when I could have finished it sooner as well. I went for five rounds, I want to see how it feels and get down there. Did that.”

Watch the interview below:

With ONE Friday Fights 22 being the first fight back of Arjan Bhullar since becoming world champion in May 2021, some quarters are doubting his game shape heading into fight night.

The reigning champion, however, allayed fears, saying while he is coming off a long layoff, he kept himself busy in the gym, working with his team on his game and conditioning.

Arjan Bhullar said he will prove that and keep the status quo in the division with him on top in his upcoming title showdown.

Looking to dethrone ‘Singh’ Bhullar is Anatoly Malykhin, 35, who is also the ONE light heavyweight world champion. With a victory at ONE Friday Fights 22, he will become a bona-fide two-division ONE world champion.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will be aired for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

