‘Buchecha’ says Arjan Bhullar is at a huge disadvantage for one big reason

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida knows that Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin will put on a show for the fans when they collide at ONE Friday Fights 22 this June 23. However, the heavyweight contender feels the interim champion might keep ‘Singh’ on his toes.

The multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion has been impressed by ‘Sladkiy’s’ run under the ONE spotlight as he rose through the ranks to scoop the interim heavyweight crown and the light heavyweight world title.

The 32-year-old thinks that Bhullar's time away from the sport will be a massive disadvantage when he returns for his third promotional outing inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘Buchecha’ told The MMA Superfan:

“Arjan, his last fight was against Brandon Vera. It was almost three years ago. It's been a long time. And for a professional fighter to be inactive for so long, I think that's a huge disadvantage.”

Whether Bhullar’s inactivity will play a role or otherwise remains to be seen. For now, Malykhin looks destined to leave the Thai capital with his hand raised as the undisputed heavyweight world champion.

Their clash will headline the international portion of ONE Friday Fights 22 this June 23, available live and for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. Sam-A and Prajanchai’s rematch for the interim strawweight Muay Thai world title will be the final bout of the night in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meanwhile, ‘Buchecha’ will return for his fifth promotional outing against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 inside the same venue on Friday, August 4.

