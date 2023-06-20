‘Buchecha’ feels Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar will make world title unification fight ‘100% like a brawl’

As a decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitor, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is one of the best grapplers that the heavyweight division has ever seen.

Using his submission skills to ease his transition into MMA, the Brazilian has secured four consecutive first round finishes in his career to find himself at the top of the pack.

Whilst Almeida’s surge has been unlike anything we’ve ever seen inside the Circle, there are still two titleholders ahead of him, set to unify the division on June 23.

At ONE Friday Fights 22, interim champ Anatoly Malykhin will finally get his chance to face the returning Arjan Bhullar who has been inactive since winning the title from Brandon Vera over two years ago.

With Almeida patiently waiting to see how this one plays out just like the fans have been for such a long time, he expects both men to leave it all inside the Circle on fight night.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, he previewed the contest, pointing out that he expects the fight to be a striking content thanks to the tools that Malykhin brings to the table:

“He [Malykhin] has a really good jab and he controls the distance really well. So I don't know if they're going to shoot. So for me, in my opinion, that's going to be 100% like a brawl.”

Watch the full interview below:

In the meantime, ‘Buchecha’ has been working to improve his overall MMA game to ensure that he can compete with the best guys in the division wherever the fight takes place.

At ONE Fight Night 13, he will return to face Senegal’s ‘Reug Reug’ to solidify his place as the next in line for a shot at the world championship.

