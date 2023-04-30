Arjan Bhullar excited for "very technical" trilogy fight between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar expects the trilogy bout between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes to turn into a technical chess match.

Johnson will defend the ONE flyweight world title against Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, and Bhullar says the rivals will blow the roof off the 1stBank Center on May 5.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Bhullar said that ONE Fight Night 10’s headliner will be a methodical yet explosive meeting. He added that the fight itself is the perfect celebration of the Cinco de Mayo weekend in the United States.

“DJ versus Moraes’ trilogy is going to be very technical, and it’s going to be exciting. It’s good to see that it’s a sold-out event for the U.S. debut. It falls on the same day as Cinco de Mayo, too. Usually, big fights happen on that date, so everything is lined up.”

As for his pick, Bhullar said that Demetrious Johnson will leave Colorado with the ONE flyweight world title still in his possession:

“I’m going to pick DJ because of the experience. He’s been in so many big fights. It’s the U.S. debut event, a sold-out show in Colorado with a lot of hype. All those things will matter.”

Johnson and Moraes are locked in a 1-1 stalemate in their head-to-head, with each fighter owning a highlight-reel knockout against the other.

Bhullar, meanwhile, is headed into his own world title match at ONE Fight Night 12.

‘Singh’ will face ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin in a world title unification match on July 14 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Both ONE Fight Night 10 and ONE Fight Night 12 are available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

