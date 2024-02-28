Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar is extremely proud of his Indian heritage and makes sure to represent his nation the best way he can on the global stage.

Apart from his vaunted wrestling skills, ‘Singh’ is perhaps best remembered for the massive golden mace that he carries around during his walk-outs to the Circle.

During the ONE 166: Qatar press conference, Bhullar once again displayed the giant club as he entertained questions from the media.

Turns out, it’s called the “Hanuman's Gada”, an artifact with significant cultural and historical interest for the Indian community.

“This is Hanuman's Gada. It’s presented to champion wrestlers from Indian culture. This was gifted to me after one of my wins by the great Dara Singh, legend. It’s a great honor for me to represent that lineage and carry this into battle.”

Hanuman is a revered deity in Hinduism and receiving his club is indeed a great honor for a distinguished athlete like Arjan Bhullar.

It also speaks of the 37-year-old’s immense strength, since he effortlessly wields the heavy mace around every chance he gets.

Arjan Bhullar looking to rebound from Anatoly Malykhin loss by dispatching Amir Aliakbari

For sure, Arjan Bhullar will once again carry his signature Hanuman's Gada, when he trades fists with Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar this coming Friday.

This possible heavyweight MMA world title eliminator could be a make-or-break moment for the Indian star. After all, a victory over the Iranian could set him up for a rematch with the division’s kingpin Anatoly Malykhin.

‘Singh’ said in an interview with Sportsmanor:

“Even if I won, you win on that night, you lose on that night. You have to prove yourself every time. That doesn't mean anything's guaranteed. For the next one, every time, it's a blank slate, a fresh start.”

