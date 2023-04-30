Arjan Bhullar hopes to watch Roberto Soldic in action, Sage Northcutt return live in Colorado

Reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is looking forward to seeing all the action at ONE Fight Night 10 this Friday night.

Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Denver, ONE Fight Night 10 will feature some of the biggest names in all of combat sports as the promotion makes its long-awaited U.S. debut.

Making his highly anticipated return to the circle on May 5 is Texas native ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt. Four years removed from his disastrous promotional debut, Northcutt looks to get his career back on track as he squares off with Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Arjan Bhullar shared his excitement over the return of Northcutt, saying:

“This is going to be a great event. [We’ll] get to see Sage [Northcutt] again. He’s making a comeback [against Ahmed Mujtaba]. I’m curious to see how he looks after coming back from what he had to overcome.”

Bhullar is also looking forward to seeing Roberto Soldic back inside the circle after his promotional debut was spoiled by a devastating low blow, resulting in a no-contest:

“Robocop’ [Roberto Soldic] is back as well [against Zebaztian Kadestam]... He toughed out last time, so let’s see how he responds."

Bhullar hopes to take in all the action live in the ‘Mile High City’ but if he can’t make it, ‘Singh’ has every intention of watching the card online with fans around the world.

“I hope I’m there to see it in person, but if not I’ll be definitely tuning in online.”

On July 14, Arjan Bhullar will make his return to the circle for the first time in more than two years to unify his ONE heavyweight world title opposite the promotion’s interim heavyweight titleholder, Anatoly Malykhin. The two behemoths are expected to headline ONE Fight Night 12 this summer.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

