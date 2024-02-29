Arjan Bhullar lends an ear to up-and-coming fighters who want to follow his path: “I always try to be there for them”

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion, Singh Arjan Bhullar of India and Canada, relishes his role as a leader and role model for young, up-and-coming fighters.

Many young guys where Bhullar trains at American Kickboxing Academy look up to the former Olympian. And he says he enjoys being an inspiration to those around him.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Bhullar expressed his satisfaction of guiding the next generation of mixed martial arts stars.

‘Singh’ said:

“With that comes responsibility, I try to help and look out for the next crop of fighters. Anyone that has questions or needs guidance and this and that. I always try to be there for them.”

Of course, what better way to inspire the youth than another victory in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Bhullar has the chance to score his biggest win yet in ONE Championship when he returns to action this weekend.

Arjan Bhullar to face Amir Aliakbari in pivotal heavyweight clash at ONE 166: Qatar

Former heavyweight MMA king ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar is set to make his return to action against Greco-Roman wrestling champion and Iranian sensation Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The event will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, this Friday, March 1.

A victory for either man could put the winner in pole position to challenge for the ONE heavyweight MMA throne next. Needless to say, it’s a very important fight for both Bhullar and Aliakbari.

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and for free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.