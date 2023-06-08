Arjan Bhullar reflects on The Iron Sheik’s passing with wrestling legend Bret Hart

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is one of the biggest pro wrestling fans on the ONE Championship roster, and he took his time to honor the life of The Iron Sheik.

Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, who was one of the most influential figures in WWE history, passed away this Wednesday at age 81. Sheik’s official Twitter account announced the sad news.

Bhullar, upon hearing the news of Sheik’s passing, linked up with WWE legend Bret Hart and reflected on the life of one the best heels in the wrestling business.

Posting snippets of his conversation with Hart on Twitter, Bhullar said:

“Others that you’ve lost over the years and in pro-wrestling, those were a lot more tragic I would say. At least I would say that he was able to live a full life, and I’m happy to see that.”

Hart, who helped carry WWE into the 1990s, was a close friend of Sheik’s and he described the heavyweight grappler as one of the most genuine and loyal people he’s ever known in the business.

“You know I’ll say this about Sheik, he was a good man and he was a guy that had you know he did have a lot of integrity, he did have a lot of pride. And you know when you were his friend there was a certain type of loyalty and just the bond that I always had with Sheik.”

Hart added:

“You know all kinds of situations where I always knew that he had my back and vice-versa. He was a real friend and a real, and in wrestling the guys who would watch your back.”

A true wrestling fan, it might not be a long shot that Bhullar will honor Sheik when he makes his next ONE Championship appearance.

Bhullar will take on Anatoly Malykhin, the reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion, in a colossal world title unification match for the undisputed ONE heavyweight world championship.

The two juggernauts will throw down at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Poll : 0 votes