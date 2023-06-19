Arjan Bhullar responds to Anatoly Malykhin’s threats: “He couldn't kill anything”

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is unfazed by the pronouncements made by interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin in the lead-up to their long-awaited unification bout later this week.

‘Singh’ Bhullar asserted that ‘Sladkiy’ is all talk and he will show who the true divisional king is at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Anatoly Malykhin warned that he will cut the Indian-Canadian’s reign short and start his domination of the ONE heavyweight class. But Arjan Bhullar downplays it and is confident of maintaining the status quo when all is said and done.

He told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“Let's see him try. Let's see him try. I'm just going to stand there and let him kill me? Give me a break. He couldn't kill anything.”

Watch the interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 22 will see Arjan Bhullar return to action for the first time since becoming ONE heavyweight world champion in May 2021. He dethroned former champion and now-retired Brandon Vera with a second-round technical knockout (punches).

Arjan Bhullar has allayed fears of him not being in fighting shape, saying he kept himself busy in the gym, working on his game and conditioning, while on a lengthy break.

Waiting for ‘Singh’ Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 is Anatoly Malykhin, who has been undefeated in four fights in as many matches in ONE Championship.

His last two victories netted him championship hardware – the interim ONE heavyweight world title against Belarusian Kirill Grishenko in February 2022 and the light heavyweight gold versus Dutchman Reinier de Ridder last December.

