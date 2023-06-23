Arjan Bhullar’s unpopular opinion about Mike Tyson

Arjan Bhullar does not consider heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson to be one of the all-time greats in the sport.

‘Singh’ is hours away from his next step toward greatness as he is set to scrap with ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin as the two behemoths square off to unify their heavyweight world titles. Ahead of their highly anticipated clash in the ONE Friday Fights 22 main event, Arjan Bhullar shared his fairly controversial opinion on another heavyweight icon.

“Mike Tyson…he's not an all-time great. Because every time it got tough, he didn't win a single fight,” Bhullar said while speaking with the South China Morning Post.

“He lost both the Holyfield fights when it got tough. Lost to Buster Douglas when it got tough, (Lost to) Lennox Lewis. Whenever they got tough, he did not show he can win the later round, come from behind and win in all those things. That's what a champion is about.”

Making his professional boxing debut in 1985, Mike Tyson earned an incredible 37 straight wins, 33 of them coming by way of knockout. During that run, Tyson also captured the WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring heavyweight world titles. Tyson was one of the most polarizing athletes of the late 80s, but it all came crashing down when he suffered a shocking 10th-round knockout against Buster Douglas in 1990.

Do you agree with Arjan Bhullar’s take on ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, or do you think ‘Singh’ is out of line with his assessment?

Fans in North America can catch Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

