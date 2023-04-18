Arjan Bhullar says he would have no problem with Anatoly Malykhin and Francis Ngannou

ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar certainly knows how to talk up a storm to generate public interest in his fights.

Despite not seeing action since winning the ONE Championship heavyweight belt in mid-2021, the Indian-Canadian superstar has managed to remain in the limelight, even as ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin has grown his star power in Bhullar’s absence.

Former UFC heavyweight king, The Predator, Francis Ngannou, has also made waves, teasing a potential signing with ONE Championship after leaving the North American MMA promotion.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Bhullar commented on both Ngannou and Malykhin, citing their similarities, and said he would have absolutely no problem if he fought either man.

‘Singh’ said:

“He (Ngannou) is very dangerous. Obviously, he’s one punch, one kill type of guy. Until the end of the fight, he’s dangerous. He’s gotten better. He’s made adjustments, he’s more well-rounded, he’s much more dangerous now than he’s ever been. All of those things are accurate.”

In typical Bhullar fashion, after the praise comes the confidence. The heavyweight champ said:

“But there are levels to grappling. And even those levels to striking. I don’t get hit. I’m very good at being evasive. You see my face after every one of my fights, not touched. Everyone is saying Anatoly is a killer, they were saying that about Brandon Vera as well, and Brandon Vera has eight limbs to hit you with, Anatoly has two hands. And Francis would have two hands.”

Arjan Bhullar is set to unify the ONE heavyweight world title with interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Fight Night 12 in July.

