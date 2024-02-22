Arjan Bhullar says victory and defeat all part of the game ahead of ONE 166 return

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar knows he is up against a streaking opponent in Amir Aliakbari in his scheduled fight next week. But he is unfazed by it, knowing that while the Iranian is on a hot streak, he is still open to defeat.

The two big fighters clash at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1, part of the marquee showpiece marking the first-ever live on-ground event of ONE Championship in the Middle Eastern country.

Asked in an interview with the promotion on whether he is concerned with the winning run of Aliakbari heading into their showdown, ‘Singh’ Bhullar answered in the negative. He highlighted that winning and losing are part of competition and he is just focusing on what he needs to do come fight night.

The 37-year-old Indian fighter said:

“No, you know, before those fights, he lost as well. Winning and losing, this happens. It's sports, brother.”

Aliakbari has turned things around in his ONE journey, winning his last three fights after dropping his first two. His latest victory was over Canadian Dustin Joynson by submission in the opening round back in July.

Arjan Bhullar, meanwhile, was last in action in June, where he lost the ONE heavyweight MMA world title to Russian Anatoly Malykhin by way of a third-round TKO in their unification fight.

ONE 166: Qatar will take place at the Lusail Sports Arena and air live free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Arjan Bhullar excited to get support of Indian community in upcoming fight

Arjan Bhullar returns to action next week in Qatar and is banking on the support of the Indian community in the Middle Eastern country.

The former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion will try to bounce back at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 after losing his championship belt in his previous fight. Waiting for him is surging Iranian fighter Amir Aliakbari.

While he recognizes that he is up against a formidable opponent, Bhullar said he is up for the challenge and confident that as he goes about it, the Indian community in Qatar will be there to support him.

He shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I’m very, very excited. Qatar’s an amazing place. Of course, they have [organized] the FIFA World Cup, and they’ve got a huge Indian community there and following, so it makes a lot of sense to come back on this card.”

Arjan Bhullar, a former Olympian, hopes that a win in ONE 166: Qatar will earn him a shot at regaining the heavyweight world title belt from reigning champion Anatoly Malykhin.