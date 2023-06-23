Heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar ‘hears whispers’ of ONE Championship’s expansion in Qatar: “I’m excited”

Arjan Bhullar has revealed rumors for ONE Championship to potentially hold an event in Qatar.

Bhullar is a proud Indian fighter who loves to represent the flag of his home country. Unfortunately, ‘Singh’ hasn’t had many opportunities to compete in front of his loyal Indian fanbase.

During an interview with MMA Underground, the reigning ONE heavyweight world champion discussed potentially fighting in Qatar, which has a massive Indian population:

“I hear whispers of Doha - huge Indian population in Doha, big Indian money out there. People don’t know that we were a big part of the World Cup out there, so I’m excited to see what transpires there.”

However, before looking ahead, Bhullar's immediate focus is on his upcoming challenge. Having claimed the ONE heavyweight world title against Brandon Vera in May 2021, Bhullar has been unable to defend his championship due to various circumstances, including injuries. This led to Anatoly Malykhin becoming the ONE interim heavyweight world champion.

On June 23, Bhullar plans to gain undisputed world championship status in the heavyweight division. It’ll be easier said than done, as Malykhin has been unbeatable since joining ONE. Through four promotional fights, ‘Sladkiy’ has secured a 4-0 record, all wins by KO/TKO. He currently holds the ONE interim heavyweight world title and the ONE undisputed light heavyweight world title.

Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin is scheduled for ONE Friday Fights 22, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. North American viewers can watch the event live and for free on YouTube.

Poll : 0 votes