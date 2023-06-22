Anatoly Malykhin shares the inspiring secret to his success in the Circle

Anatoly Malykhin shared some words of inspiration and the secret to his success inside the Circle ahead of his highly anticipated return.

‘Sladkiy’ is slated for a main event showdown with reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22, emanating from the Mecca of Muay Thai, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday. Malykhin will look to turn his interim heavyweight title into undisputed gold as the two men meet in a unification clash more than a year in the making.

Speaking with the promotion before stepping back into the ONE Championship ring, Anatoly Malykhin shared some words of advice and a little bit of motivation for those that wish to succeed in combat sports or any field for that matter.

“It's real life. It's a real example of success,” Malykhin said. “If you believe in what you do and go all the way, everything is possible, and in such a short period.”

Anatoly Malykhin had perhaps the most successful year of any mixed martial artist in 2022. He began the year by capturing his interim ONE heavyweight world title with a stunning second-round knockout against Kirill Grishenko. 10 months later, he closed out the year by adding another 26 pounds of gold to his shelf, taking the ONE light heavyweight title off ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder.

He’ll look to add another belt to his collection, specifically, the one Arjan Bhullar has been toting around for the last two years. Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

