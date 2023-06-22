Arjan Bhullar predicts how he’ll finish Anatoly Malykhin: “I'm going to bust him up”

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar offered up a prediction for his highly anticipated clash with reigning two-division ONE world titleholder Anatoly Malykhin this Friday.

‘Singh’ is set to make his return to the ring after a two-year-long layoff. During that time, Anatoly Malykhin captured not one but two ONE world championships, including the interim ONE heavyweight world title. Now the two men will unify their crowns in front of a raucous crowd inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Before the two behemoths put their individual gold on the line, Arjan Bhullar spoke with the South China Morning Post and provided his bold prediction for how he sees things playing out in their ONE Friday Fights 22 headliner.

“I'm going to apply pressure, and I'm going to bust him up, and I'm going to finish him... We'll see.”

Catch the interview below:

Arjan Bhullar is not known for his finishes, only securing four knockouts in 11 career wins. However, he has shown the capability to put other big men away, including heavyweight icon Brandon Vera, the man he took the ONE heavyweight title from in May 2021. Anatoly Malykhin, on the other hand, is known for sending every opponent that steps in front of him to the shadow realm.

The Russian juggernaut has done it on eight separate occasions, including four straight KOs under the ONE Championship banner. Malykhin will look to keep that streak alive on Friday night as he attempts to become the promotion’s undisputed heavyweight king.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

Catch Bhullar's ONE highlights below:

