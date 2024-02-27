Arjan Bhullar wants to prove that Amir Aliakbari is all noise and no substance at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1

Former ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is looking to make a statement on his return at ONE 166: Qatar.

‘Singh’ is diving right back in at the deep end of the division after losing his title to Anatoly Malykhin last year in his long-awaited return.

In his next fight on the promotion’s debut outing in Qatar on March 1, he has the chance to shoot right back into title contention by taking on the surging contender, Amir Aliakbari.

Having already been to the top himself, Bhullar isn’t overly impressed by what his opponent brings to the table and the win streak he has put together in recent times.

He hopes to show in this fight that Aliakbari is all smoke with no fire by defeating him and taking away all of his momentum.

Arjan Bhullar told ONE Championship in a recent interview that he will show the fans why Aliakbari is “Naam bade aur darshan chote” – an old Hindi proverb that refers to someone/or something who does not carry a similar reputation as one would have imagined.

“You know, he does fit that stereotype, I would say for sure. But in his last [few] fights he has won. Before that, for sure, he fit that stereotype. My job on March 1st is to prove that correct!”

Arjan Bhullar has to put his best foot forward at ONE 166

After such a long time away from competition, things didn’t go the way of Arjan Bhullar when he did finally step back inside the Circle last year.

His clash with Anatoly Malykhin was ultimately one-sided after several long and drawn-out build-up processes that went nowhere.

It’s going to take some serious work to get Bhullar back at the top of the division following his struggles in recent years, but putting on a show against Amir Aliakbari is a perfect start.

This win could go on to become career-defining for the former world champion, who never truly left his mark during his title reign.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.