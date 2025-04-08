  • home icon
Arman Tsarukyan asked to stop "looking for easy fights" by one of top UFC lightweights who once beat him: "Got a chance to get revenge"

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Apr 08, 2025 16:20 GMT
Arman Tsarukyan defeated Charles Oliveira in his last fight [Image courtesy: Getty]
Arman Tsarukyan defeated Charles Oliveira in his last fight [Image courtesy: Getty]

Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan have been going back and forth on social media and now, Mateusz Gamrot has added himself to the mix. It all started when Pimblett made an appearance on the Full Send podcast and fired shots at Tsarukyan.

On the podcast, 'The Baddy' claimed that Tsarukyan was a privileged person who was gifted everything by his father. He said:

"He's just a little poshy boy who's had everything handed to him on a silver platter by his dad... He's a little b**ch-a**."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Tsarukyan responded by taking a jibe at Pimblett and dared the Liverpudlian to issue a callout against him if 'The Baddy' manages to win against Michael Chandler. He shot back on X:

"Says the guy who got the easiest path to the top in UFC just because he's got a funny accent and budget beatles haircut. I dare you to call me out if you win and we will see who s**t his pants in the octagon when we meet clown."
This led Gamrot to chime in, who criticized Tsarukyan for allegedly picking 'easy' matchups. 'Gamer' then asked the 28-year-old to lock horns with him instead, writing on X:

"Stop looking for easy fights, espcially with a clown. Without ambition you will never be champion, you got a chance to revenge so accept it."
Arman Tsarukyan issues challenge to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje

Arman Tsarukyan has not been inside the octagon for nearly a year. The 28-year-old hasn't been in action since his fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April 2024. That night, 'Akhalkalakets' edged out a split decision victory over the former UFC champion.

Tsarukyan recently uploaded a post on social media where he hailed himself to be the number one contender for the lightweight title and called for Oliveira or Justin Gaethje to 'step up' for a challenge. He wrote:

"I'm the true #1 contender, ready to prove it against anyone. But how am I supposed to do that when everyone else just wants to fight on paper? Charles, Justin - you can sit and wait, or you can step up and earn it."
