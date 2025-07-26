  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Arman Tsarukyan calls Dagestan the No.1 MMA training hub and predicts UFC dominance

Arman Tsarukyan calls Dagestan the No.1 MMA training hub and predicts UFC dominance

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 26, 2025 13:01 GMT
Arman Tsarukyan talks about Dagestan. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Arman Tsarukyan talks about Dagestan. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Arman Tsarukyan recently highlighted Dagestan as the leading training hub for MMA. He mentioned that, if given the opportunity, many fighters from Dagestan could become UFC champions.

Ad

For context, Dagestan is a republic in Russia, located in the North Caucasus region. The region has produced several notable MMA fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Magomed Ankalaev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov.

During a recent appearance on the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, Tsarukyan shared his thoughts on Dagestan, saying:

"No. 1 place who trains MMA. In Dagestan, like 50% of people trains MMA. And if you let them to fight at UFC, maybe like eight of them [are] gonna be [champions] from Dagestan. Because there's so much good fighters there and they train every day."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (42:12):

youtube-cover
Ad

When Arman Tsarukyan dismissed Dagestani fighter Islam Makhachev's perceived "unbeatable" stature

Islam Makhachev has maintained an unbeaten streak in the UFC since 2015. Aside from his loss to Adriano Martins, he has not been defeated by anyone in his professional MMA career.

Last year, during a conversation with Daniel Cormier after his victory over Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan reflected on Makhachev's perceived "unbeatable" status in the promotion. He said:

Ad
"Islam, he's a very good, well-rounded fighter, but I feel like I can beat him. Everybody thinks he's unbeatable, or no one can beat him, and I don't know why people don't believe someone can beat Islam. I don't know. I don't think so. Yeah, he's good, but in the top level, everybody can beat him."
Ad

Tsarukyan added:

"This is [a] fight. Maybe, you're not ready for that day, or you got sick, or you don't cut weight very well and that day you feel bad. So, a close fight [like] Islam versus [Alexander] Volkanovski. Islam looked bad. He didn't look good. My opinion, he looked bad because of jet lag. You see, a lot of details can make sense."
Ad

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications