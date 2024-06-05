Arman Tsarukyan claims “mentally broken” Dustin Poirier “gave up his neck” against Islam Makhachev despite time on the clock for a turnaround

Arman Tsarukyan was able to defeat Charles Oliveira via split decision on the main card of UFC 300. 'Ahalkalakets' had the opportunity to make a quick turnaround and challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 302, however, he opted to wait to have a full camp.

The No. 1-ranked lightweight recently weighed in on the champion's latest defense, which saw him defeat Dustin Poirier via fifth-round submission. In a clip shared by Championship Rounds, Tsarukyan stated:

"The first round went to Makhachev, I thought, 'd**n, this Poirier is a complete sack'. Then I saw that [Poirier] got turned on, and Islam got tired and the fight became more interesting. [Poirier] surprised me. To be honest, I was more surprised by Islam, why he got tired so quickly and couldn't fight. Well, as we know, Islam doesn't breathe that well in five-round fights. This is his second five-round fight and he's giving away the endings."

Trending

Tsarukyan continued:

"I wonder where [Islam] found the strength to choke, but I have a feeling that Poirier just gave up. In terms of being mentally broken. There were two and a half minutes left, why are you giving up your neck? Well, endure it, get over it, do something, but don't give up. There are two and a half minutes left, your last fight. This is the most important and last fight in your life and you take it and just give it away. I wouldn't just give it up."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments on Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier below:

Expand Tweet

Tsarukyan is teammates with Poirier at American Top Team, making his decision to accuse him of quitting a bit surprising. The No. 1-ranked lightweight is expected to receive the next opportunity to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight title.

Arman Tsarukyan tells Islam Makhachev not to 'run away to another division'

Following his fifth-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, Islam Makhachev expressed his interest in attempting to capture the welterweight title and become the fifth double champ in UFC history. Arman Tsarukyan, who has earned the right to challenge for the lightweight title, quickly took to X to call him out, stating:

"Congrats to Islam! But don’t try to run away to another division. You’ve only defended your title once against a real lightweight, and I’m next in line"

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's tweet to Islam Makhachev below:

Expand Tweet

While Makhachev has been dominant, winning 14 consecutive bouts, his victory over Poirier marked his first defense against a lightweight contender. Despite his interest in fighting for the 170-pound title, there is a good chance he will have to face Tsarukyan - and potentially another lightweight opponent - as he has yet to clear out his division.