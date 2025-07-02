Arman Tsarukyan– Dan Hooker feud raises questions on UFC favoring Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje matchup for Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker have gone back and forth on social media, with the promotion reportedly eyeing Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje as the first challenge for Ilia Topuria. The brewing feud between Tsarukyan and Hooker may lead to a potential matchup as the two are looking to make a strong case for themselves in title contention.

Following his impressive victory over Charles Oliveira, Topuria seemingly dismissed Tsarukyan and hinted at a matchup with Pimblett, as the two engaged in a fiery face-off inside the cage at UFC 317 on Saturday. In response, the Armenian took aim at the new undisputed lightweight champion in his X post. He also chastised Hooker in a follow-up post, writing:

''On a side note, Dan Hooker is still a b*tch. Just thought that needed to be said.''

This caught the attention of Hooker, who mocked Tsarukyan by claiming that the 28-year-old isn't that significant in the MMA community:

''You’re a human side note. Number 1 contender no one gives a fu*k about.''

Tsarukyan previously received a title shot against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 earlier this year. But a back injury ruled him out of the contest. Following his recovery, 'Ahalkalakets' served as the backup fighter for UFC 317's main event. Tsarukyan last defeated Oliveira via split decision at UFC 300 and is currently waiting for an official announcement for the next lightweight title challenger.

Dan Hooker discusses a potential clash with Arman Tsarukyan

Dan Hooker is ready to make his octagon comeback after a hand injury forced him to the sidelines earlier this year.

During a recent sitdown with MMA Junkie at UFC X Radio Row, Hooker opened up about his return, suggesting a possible fight with Arman Tsarukyan. 'The Hangman' slammed Tsarukyan, saying:

''I think I'll be good to go in October, November...Arman [Tsarukyan] has been calling me out, and that's the No. 1 contender. No one likes the guy, so I'd just like to kick his teeth in. I don't give a f*ck. Mine was exciting, the (Mateusz) Gamrot fight, because I was able to get up. If they can just hold you down and make it a boring fight, then that's my fault. But because my counter-wrestling is of that level and people just can't hold me down, and I'm able to scramble up to my feet, that's what makes the fight exciting."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below (2:43):

