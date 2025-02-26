Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker trade savage insults in heated social media clash: "Glass hand, haha"

Arman Tsarukyan has reignited his online feud with Dan Hooker. The tension between the two began when Hooker criticized Tsarukyan for withdrawing from his title fight against champion Islam Makhachev due to a back injury just two days before the fight.

Recently, Hooker was forced to pull out of his fight against Justin Gaethje because of an injury. In response, Tsarukyan took a shot at the Kiwi fighter in a post on X, stating:

"Karma doesn’t miss. Big mouth, glass hands - maybe just stick to talking instead of fighting, @danthehangman."

Hooker replied with what many would consider a below-the-belt attack, writing:

"If only your dad pulled out quicker than your last fight. Glass hand haha glass house."

Tsarukyan comes from an influential family in Armenia. After it was announced that he had been removed from UFC 311 during the official weigh-ins, Hooker launched a scathing attack on Tsarukyan's family background. Although Tsarukyan did not publicly respond to Hooker's comments at the time, his recent remarks indicate that he was aware of Hooker's verbal attack back then.

A rematch against Charles Oliveira seems to be an intriguing proposal for Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan faced significant criticism from MMA fans after withdrawing from the title fight against Islam Makhachev. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Tsarukyan would not receive an immediate title shot following his recovery from injury.

White suggested that the 28-year-old fighter would need to secure a few more victories to re-enter the title picture. In response, Michael Chandler took to X and proposed a title eliminator bout between himself and Tsarukyan. He wrote:

"You don’t show up, you don’t get a shot. Beat me, if you can, @ArmanUfc"

Tsarukyan wrote back, stating that he would rather fight the fighter that beat Chandler twice in the UFC - Charles Oliveira:

"I’m not against it, but fighting someone who beat you twice sounds way more compelling."

Tsarukyan previously defeated Oliveira by a split decision in a closely contested lightweight title eliminator bout at UFC 300. The former champion returned to the win column with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Chandler at UFC 309. In recent months, he has expressed a desire to rematch Islam Makhachev and Max Holloway.

