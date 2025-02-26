  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker trade savage insults in heated social media clash: "Glass hand, haha"

Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker trade savage insults in heated social media clash: "Glass hand, haha"

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Feb 26, 2025 14:57 GMT
Arman Tsarukyan (left) and Dan Hooker (right) reignited their online feud. [Images courtesy: @arm_011 and @danhangman on Instagram]
Arman Tsarukyan (left) and Dan Hooker (right) reignited their online feud. [Images courtesy: @arm_011 and @danhangman on Instagram]

Arman Tsarukyan has reignited his online feud with Dan Hooker. The tension between the two began when Hooker criticized Tsarukyan for withdrawing from his title fight against champion Islam Makhachev due to a back injury just two days before the fight.

Ad

Recently, Hooker was forced to pull out of his fight against Justin Gaethje because of an injury. In response, Tsarukyan took a shot at the Kiwi fighter in a post on X, stating:

"Karma doesn’t miss. Big mouth, glass hands - maybe just stick to talking instead of fighting, @danthehangman."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Hooker replied with what many would consider a below-the-belt attack, writing:

"If only your dad pulled out quicker than your last fight. Glass hand haha glass house."
Ad

Tsarukyan comes from an influential family in Armenia. After it was announced that he had been removed from UFC 311 during the official weigh-ins, Hooker launched a scathing attack on Tsarukyan's family background. Although Tsarukyan did not publicly respond to Hooker's comments at the time, his recent remarks indicate that he was aware of Hooker's verbal attack back then.

A rematch against Charles Oliveira seems to be an intriguing proposal for Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan faced significant criticism from MMA fans after withdrawing from the title fight against Islam Makhachev. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Tsarukyan would not receive an immediate title shot following his recovery from injury.

Ad

White suggested that the 28-year-old fighter would need to secure a few more victories to re-enter the title picture. In response, Michael Chandler took to X and proposed a title eliminator bout between himself and Tsarukyan. He wrote:

"You don’t show up, you don’t get a shot. Beat me, if you can, @ArmanUfc"

Tsarukyan wrote back, stating that he would rather fight the fighter that beat Chandler twice in the UFC - Charles Oliveira:

Ad
"I’m not against it, but fighting someone who beat you twice sounds way more compelling."

Tsarukyan previously defeated Oliveira by a split decision in a closely contested lightweight title eliminator bout at UFC 300. The former champion returned to the win column with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Chandler at UFC 309. In recent months, he has expressed a desire to rematch Islam Makhachev and Max Holloway.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी