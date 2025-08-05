Arman Tsarukyan deems Ilia Topuria fight 70% likely: "Only negotiating about a title fight" 

Arman Tsarukyan recently opened up about a potential title fight against Ilia Topuria. He asserted that he is ready to make a strong case for himself in the title picture, where several other top contenders are also vying for a shot at Topuria.Tsarukyan has been vocal about challenging Topuria for the lightweight belt. However, the reigning champion dismissed him, stating that the Armenian must first compete for the No. 1 contender spot.Combat sports news outlet Home of Fight recently took to X and shared a clip of Tsarukyan’s interview with Kamil Gadzhiev, where ‘Ahalkalakets’ said he can compete for the 155-pound belt next:''I’m number one in the rankings but the UFC can do whatever they want. Even if I won’t get a title shot next, if I keep winning they won’t have a choice but to give me one. I think there is a 70 percent chance I’ll fight Topuria next. They didn’t even offer me anyone else. We’re only negotiating about a title fight.''Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:Tsarukyan previously earned a title shot against then-champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 but was forced to withdraw from the main event due to a back injury. As a result, Dana White stated that the 28-year-old must now compete for the No. 1 contender spot.Tsarukyan, who is determined to prove himself worthy of a title shot, recovered and served as a backup fighter for the UFC 317 main event between Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight throne.MMA analyst weighs in on Ilia Topuria seemingly avoiding Arman TsarukyanIlia Topuria doesn't seem interested in making his first lightweight title defense against top contender Arman Tsarukyan, prompting the latter to take several jabs at the Georgian-Spaniard.In a recent YouTube video, veteran MMA analyst Luke Thomas offered his thoughts on the matter, stating that Topuria will ultimately have to follow the UFC’s decision if they choose to pit him against Tsarukyan:''These guys being like, 'Oh, I'll never fight so and so', like they're boxers or something...I realize that Topuria probably now certainly has more leverage than he ever has...you see this all the time. This is what they tell the public...they almost never follow through with it...Like this idea like...I'm never going to give this guy a shot. Yeah, you are. If the UFC want you to, you will...first of all, a lot of fighters and Ilia in particular says a lot of bullsh*t right?''Check out Luke Thomas' comments below (7:30):