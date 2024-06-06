Arman Tsarukyan discloses mystery behind viral alligator picture, says he choked out the reptile in Florida: "I got a license to kill the alligator"

Arman Tsarukyan appears next in line to challenge for the lightweight title after defeating Charles Oliveira via split decision on the main card of UFC 300. 'Ahalkalakets' has been enjoying his time away from the octagon, and he recently shared a photo of himself carrying a dead alligator on his Instagram.

He recently claimed that he choked out the alligator after receiving a license to kill the animal in Florida. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the No.1-ranked lightweight stated:

"I choked him out. Yeah, I [caught] him, pulled him out from the river, choked him and put him on my back... I'm going to send you a video. In Florida, I got a license to kill the alligator. You throw the hook in the river, the alligator got the hook and you got to pull it. We pulled two. Me and my friend we pulled one alligator."

He continued:

"He was like seven or eight feet - maybe six, seven, eight feet - but there is 12 feet, 13 feet alligators and hopefully, he was small... Maybe 50-70 pounds. Catch it without meat or anything. Just hook, empty hook. Yeah, I choked him and then [shoot him]... I kill a lot of animals, but I didn't post it because [with] other animals, it's sad, but alligators, it's okay."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments on killing an alligator below:

Tsarukyan trains at American Top Team in Florida, which is home to an estimated 1.3 million alligators. It is unclear what other animals he has received a license to kill.

Arman Tsarukyan shares potential timeline for Islam Makhachev clash

Arman Tsarukyan appears likely to receive the next opportunity to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. 'Ahalkalakets' shared a timeline for the title bout during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, stating:

"It hasn't [been] confirmed yet so we're just waiting for the matchmakers... They need probably a main event in October in Abu Dhabi. And if [Khamzat] Chimaev wins [against Robert Whittaker], he could be in the main event in October and we can fight in November in Madison Square Garden. If not, we are probably going to fight in October because someone got to fight from Muslim fighters in Abu Dhabi."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments on the timeline for his title opportunity below:

Makhachev has expressed an interest in challenging Leon Edwards for the welterweight title. However, it is unclear if the UFC is interested in letting him chase double champ status, with just one of his three lightweight title defenses coming against a contender from his weight class.