Arman Tsarukyan dismisses Justin Gaethje’s title shot hopes in the aftermath of UFC 313: "It’s not gonna be fair"

Justin Gaethje returned to the octagon last weekend, defeating Rafael Fiziev via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 313. The No.3-ranked lightweight was originally set to face Dan Hooker, however, his opponent was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a hand injury.

Despite defeating an opponent outside of the top 10, 'The Highlight' has shared that he believes he deserves to fight for the title in his next bout.

Arman Tsarukyan recently revealed that he thinks Gaethje needs to beat either him or Charles Oliveira to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Talking to The Schmo, the No.1-ranked lightweight said (via Championship Rounds):

"Gaethje wants to fight for the title. It makes sense to fight with me because nobody gonna give him title fight, it's not gonna be fair. He gotta beat me or Oliveira to get a title fight. I think they gonna give me Oliveira or Gaethje, or maybe title fight. I don't know yet."

Check out the X post from Championship Rounds below:

Tsarukyan had originally been set to challenge Makhachev at UFC 311, however, he was forced to withdraw from the bout the day before due to a back injury. UFC CEO Dana White has since shared that the No.1-ranked lightweight will likely need another win before receiving a title opportunity.

Justin Gaethje calls for title bout against Islam Makhachev

Justin Gaethje got back in the win column at UFC 313 and called for the opportunity to fight for the belt. 'The Highlight' took to X on Tuesday, writing:

"I won three out of my last four, only losing in an exhibition fight. I have to fight for the belt. @danawhite I am ready."

Check out Justin Gaethje's X post below:

Gaethje appeared to be on a title path following his UFC 291 second-round knockout victory over Dustin Poirier, where he claimed the BMF title. Instead of waiting to face Islam Makhachev, 'The Highlight' attempted to defend the belt against Max Holloway at UFC 300, suffering a brutal last-second fifth-round knockout.

Gaethje's willingness to put his title plans on hold to add star power to one of the promotion's most important cards in recent history could help him land a title opportunity despite beating an opponent outside of the top 10. It is unclear if it is enough to allow him to skip the line, with contenders such as Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, and Ilia Topuria - who recently joined the division - all waiting in the wings.

